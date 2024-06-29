General Information

File Name: ProfiGorex.mql4

ProfiGorex.mql4 Version: 1.00

1.00 Description: A trading robot that uses the MACD indicator for market analysis and automated trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. The robot includes risk management and trailing stop functionality.

Input Parameters

LotSize: Lot size for opening positions (default is 0.01).

Main Functions

OnTick: The main function executed on every tick. It analyzes the market condition, manages orders, and handles the trailing stop.

Logic of Operation

Account State Check: On each tick, it checks if there are sufficient funds to open new orders.

Strategy Settings

Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

M5 (5-minute chart) Trading Instrument: GBPUSD

GBPUSD Indicators: MACD: Fast EMA: 12 Slow EMA: 26 Signal Line: 9 EMA: Fast EMA: 12 Slow EMA: 26



Basic Concept

The ProfiGorex robot uses the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicators for market analysis and determining entry and exit points. The primary goal of the strategy is to capture trend movements on the GBPUSD pair on the M5 timeframe while minimizing risks through drawdown management and trailing stop usage.

Conditions for Opening Trades

Opening a Buy Order (BUY): The main MACD line crosses the signal line from below.

The fast EMA is above the slow EMA on the M1 timeframe.

The current spread is less than or equal to the Max_spread value.

The minimum distance from the current price to existing orders is checked: if there are no BUY orders within the DistancePips radius, a BUY order is opened. Opening a Sell Order (SELL): The main MACD line crosses the signal line from above.

The fast EMA is below the slow EMA on the M1 timeframe.

The current spread is less than or equal to the Max_spread value.

The minimum distance from the current price to existing orders is checked: if there are no SELL orders within the DistancePips radius, a SELL order is opened.

Risk Management

Maximum Drawdown: The robot continuously monitors the current drawdown of the account. If the drawdown exceeds the MaxDrawdownPercent value, all open orders are closed to prevent further losses. Trailing Stop: After opening an order, the robot manages the trailing stop. If the price moves favorably, the stop loss is moved to a specified distance (TrailingStopPips) from the current price to protect profits.

Order Closing

An order is closed when the trailing stop level is reached.

An order can also be manually closed if the account drawdown exceeds the specified MaxDrawdownPercent value.

Additional Checks

Volume Check: The robot checks that the lot size matches the minimum and maximum values allowed for the current instrument.

The robot checks that the lot size matches the minimum and maximum values allowed for the current instrument. New Order Allowance Check: Before opening a new order, the robot checks that the total number of orders on the account does not exceed the allowable limit.

Advantages of the Strategy

Automation: Fully automated trading process that does not require trader intervention.

Fully automated trading process that does not require trader intervention. Risk Management: Built-in risk management mechanisms such as maximum drawdown and trailing stop.

Built-in risk management mechanisms such as maximum drawdown and trailing stop. Adaptability: Ability to adjust strategy parameters based on market conditions and trader preferences.

Recommendations

Testing: It is recommended to test the robot on a demo account or in a strategy tester before running it on a real account to verify the effectiveness and correctness of the strategy.

It is recommended to test the robot on a demo account or in a strategy tester before running it on a real account to verify the effectiveness and correctness of the strategy. Monitoring: Despite automation, periodic monitoring of the robot's performance will help to make timely adjustments and avoid unforeseen situations.

This trading strategy is designed for use on the GBPUSD pair on the M5 timeframe, but it can be adapted for other currency pairs and timeframes with appropriate parameter adjustments.