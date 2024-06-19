Dreadnoughts

The Dreadnought indicator carefully analyzes price dynamics, identifying temporary weakening of the trend and sharp changes in its direction. By monitoring this indicator, you can easily notice changes in the market and take appropriate action. Entering the market may be easy, but maintaining a position is much more difficult. With Dreadnought, you have reliable support to successfully stay ahead of the trend. This indicator analyzes historical data and provides the trader with the necessary information to make informed decisions.





The arrow technical indicator in the Forex market is characterized by high accuracy of signals. Information about signals is stored in the chart history, which allows you to analyze and evaluate its effectiveness. Trading with such an indicator is simple: when an arrow appears in the desired direction, a deal is opened, and when an arrow appears in the opposite direction, the deal is closed. Purchasing this indicator will give you the opportunity to learn the correct methods for identifying reversals and develop a strategy for stable and profitable trading. This is a complete trading system.