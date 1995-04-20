ThreeD Trend MT4
- Indicateurs
- Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
3D Trend Indicator is a non-repaint indicator using multiple moving averages with a 3D surface view. By using this indicator, you can remove uncertainties that can happen using a single and fixed moving average period. You can use a cloud area using a range of moving average periods. Also a wide range of visual settings are added to this indicator to have a better view from the cloud area. Alert and notification system added to the indicator to inform the trader about the action of candles on the cloud.
The Indicator Parameters :
Main Settings :
- Number of MAs (2~30) : Number of Moving Averages desired. Maximum 30 is supported.
- Start Period (Fast MA Period) : Smaller MA Period
- End Period (Slow MA Period) : Larger MA Period
- Method : MA Methods (SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA)
- Applied Price : MA Price (Close,Open,High,Low,Median,Typical,Average)
- Shift : MA Shift Value
Visuals :
- Line Width : Thickness of the lines. Use large values to have a filled cloud. Use smaller values to see the lines separately.
- Line Style : The style of lines (Solid,Dash,Dot,DashDot,DashDotDot)
- Color Mode : Different color modes for displaying the cloud.
- Gradient Color 1 / Single Color
- Gradient Color 2
- Gradient Color 3
- Gradient Color 4
Alerts :
- PopUp Alerts : Enable/Disable PopUp alerts on your desktop
- Phone Notifications : Enable/Disable notifications on your phone
- Number of Candles to Wait Between Alerts/Notifications : Determine the number of candles to to wait for the next alert/notification
- Start Time for Alerts/Notifications (HH:MM) : The start time of alerts/notifications
- End Time for Alerts/Notifications (HH:MM) : The end time of alerts/notifications
Tips :
- For example if Number of MA=5 and Start Period=10 and End Period=30, then the indicator will draw 5 MA lines with periods 10,15,20,25,30
- You can attach more than one indicator instance to the chart to have different clouds (For example Long-Term, Mid-Term, Short-Term clouds)