ThreeD Trend MT4

3D Trend Indicator is a non-repaint indicator using multiple moving averages with a 3D surface view. By using this indicator, you can remove uncertainties that can happen using a single and fixed moving average period. You  can use a cloud area using a range of moving average periods. Also a wide range of visual settings are added to this indicator to have a better view from the cloud area. Alert and notification system added to the indicator to inform the trader about the action of candles on the cloud.


The Indicator Parameters :

Main Settings :

  • Number of MAs (2~30) : Number of Moving Averages desired. Maximum 30 is supported.
  • Start Period (Fast MA Period) : Smaller MA Period
  • End Period (Slow MA Period) : Larger MA Period
  • Method : MA Methods (SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA)
  • Applied Price : MA Price (Close,Open,High,Low,Median,Typical,Average)
  • Shift : MA Shift Value

Visuals :

  • Line Width : Thickness of the lines. Use large values to have a filled cloud. Use smaller values to see the lines separately.
  • Line Style : The style of lines (Solid,Dash,Dot,DashDot,DashDotDot)
  • Color Mode : Different color modes for displaying the cloud.
  • Gradient Color 1 / Single Color
  • Gradient Color 2
  • Gradient Color 3
  • Gradient Color 4

Alerts :

  • PopUp Alerts : Enable/Disable PopUp alerts on your desktop
  • Phone Notifications : Enable/Disable notifications on your phone
  • Number of Candles to Wait Between Alerts/Notifications : Determine the number of candles to to wait for the next alert/notification
  • Start Time for Alerts/Notifications (HH:MM) : The start time of alerts/notifications
  • End Time for Alerts/Notifications (HH:MM) : The end time of alerts/notifications


Tips :

  1. For example if Number of MA=5 and Start Period=10 and End Period=30, then the indicator will draw 5 MA lines with periods 10,15,20,25,30
  2. You can attach more than one indicator instance to the chart to have different clouds (For example Long-Term, Mid-Term, Short-Term clouds)



