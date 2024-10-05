Pending Order Grid MT4

The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids. 

General Description 

The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Stop Price input parameters, respectively. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously – it's only needed to execute the script multiple times at the chart window(s) of the intended symbol(s). 

Risk Management 

The volume used to place a pending order is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, a request for placing the order is still sent to the trade server. The purpose is to allow the corresponding position opening if the free margin increases enough until the target price is reached. This increase could be due to an account deposit or position profit between the placing and triggering of the pending order. 

Input Parameters 

PENDING ORDER GRID 

  • Start Price: Price used to define the grid’s start. 
  • Stop Price: Price used to define the grid’s stop. 
  • Price Level: Distance used between pending orders of the same type (pips). 

PENDING ORDER PLACING 

  • Magic Number: Script’s identifier. 
  • Type: Pending order type used to form the grid. 
  • Volume: Lot size per deal (lots). 
  • Free Margin %: Percentage of account free margin used to calculate the lot size per deal (%). 
  • Stop Loss: Distance from the pending order's target price for placing a Stop Loss (pips). 
  • Take Profit: Distance from the pending order's target price for placing a Take Profit (pips). 
  • Deviation: Maximum allowed slippage from the requested price (pips). 
  • Expiration Time: Order validity period. 
  • Comment: Text message displayed in the Trade or Account History tabs of the Terminal window and Objects list after placing a pending order (it only allows 31 characters).

Some of the available parameters accept values that lead to particular options. 

  • Price Level: A null value means that the target price is constant for all pending orders. 
  • Volume: A value lower than the minimum allowed volume by the broker is converted in this last. A value higher than the maximum available volume by the free margin is converted in this last. 
  • Free Margin %: A value whose volume doesn’t reach the minimum allowed volume by the broker is converted in this last. A value whose volume exceeds the maximum available volume by the free margin is converted in this last. 
  • Stop Loss or Take Profit: A null value means the parameter’s inactive function. Any value between 0 and the Stop Level is converted in this last. 

The input parameters that define the start and stop of the grid must obey a few rules. 

  • Both the limits of the grid must be selected: Start Price and Stop Price. 
  • Buy Limit or Sell Stop orders grid: The Start Price cannot exceed the Ask/Bid price minus the Stop Level, respectively. The Stop Price cannot exceed the Start Price. 
  • Sell Limit or Buy Stop orders grid: The Start Price must equate/exceed the Bid/Ask price plus the Stop Level, respectively. The Stop Price must equate/exceed the Start Price. 

Displayed Information 

The script possesses a vast number of messages to inform the user about errors and conditions changes that might occur during its execution. The messages are shown through the Alert function (by a pop-up window), its content includes: 

  1. The warning that an input parameter has been incorrectly set. 
  2. The info that the account doesn't have enough money for the chosen volume (see the Risk Management section above). 
  3. The info that the number of permitted orders by the broker has been reached. 
  4. The Trade Server Return Codes description. 
  5. The symbol’s quotes (immediately) before the trade request’s formation, followed by the symbol’s quotes (immediately) after the trade server’s decision. 

Note: Some elements of the list are displayed simultaneously (in the same text line): 4 and 5. 

Observations 

During high activity periods, the trade servers decision on whether a trade request is executed or rejected may suffer significant delays. Some data used in the request sent to the server might become incorrect, leading to the order’s rejection. When the server is evaluating a request and the symbol's quotes are updated, three cases might occur: 

  1. Pending order placing – the pending order’s target price becomes an incorrect distance. 
  2. Position opening/modifying – the position’s Stop Loss or Take Profit intended level becomes an incorrect distance. 
  3. Position modifying – the position’s Stop Loss or Take Profit previous level takes to its closing. 

The symbol’s quotes mentioned in the fifth element of the list in the Displayed Information section are especially useful here (since firsts usually differ from lasts). A careful analysis of these quotes, knowing the implication that certain quote changes have on the request’s evaluation, permits understanding the reason when these cases occur. To avoid the request’s rejection by the trade server due to “invalid stops” (cases 1 and 2), the prices/levels used should exceed the symbol’s Stop Level by a few pips. 

A Buy/Sell position is opened at the Ask/Bid price and closed at the Bid/Ask price. Since the position’s stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit) are triggered at this last price, in a pending order, they are calculated from the order's target price -/+ the current spread (Ask - Bid), respectively. 

When placing a pending order, the validity period can’t be less than 10 minutes. During a grid creation, the script doesn’t place pending orders if the current time exceeds the Expiration Time minus 10 minutes (when the validity period is previously selected). 

Conclusion 

The Pending Order Grid is a helpful and efficient tool regarding the manual creation of pending order grids, especially when the grids consist of a significant number of orders, enabling a simple and intuitive setting of the grids to form. 


Produits recommandés
Multi Currency Closer EA
Miroslaw Stachowiak
Utilitaires
Multi Currency Closer EA What is this program for: Multi Currency Closer EA is an Expert Advisor equipped with a complicated algorithm that is designed to close the basket of orders always with profit. Let's imagine that we trade many instruments, with different position sizes, maybe we also use machines that place a large number of orders. After some time, it turns out that we no longer control the situation and we do not know how to effectively reduce the share of our money in the market. In s
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
Utilitaires
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Purple Monkey
Md Anawar Hossain
Experts
Purple Monkey EA: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview: Purple Monkey EA is a sophisticated grid trading system that has been successfully operating on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are tailored to historical data, this EA is engineered to capitalize on existing market inefficiencies. It goes beyond a mere "hit and miss" approach, leveraging real market mechanics to generate consistent profits. Supported Currency Pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Recommended Timef
Goldenjob
Mohsen Ajalloueian
Experts
Характеристики советника Валютные пары: GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF Таймфрейм:   M 15 Время работы: азиатская сессия Рекомендуемые брокеры:   ECN   брокеры ,   Icmarkets . Множество тестов и реальных торгов по стратегии показывают, что оптимальный вариант оставлять – $ 3000 на 0.01 лот для одной пары.   Блок основных настроек « General   Settings » включает в себя: Set   Name   – название пресета; Magic   Number   – уникальный номер, применяющийся для идентифи
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
PZ Pyramid EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitaires
Le pyramidage est une méthode permettant d'augmenter la taille d'une position en utilisant les bénéfices non réalisés des transactions réussies comme marge pour les nouvelles. Cet Expert Advisor pyramidera vos transactions sans votre intervention. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Pyramidez facilement vos transactions réussies Tirez le meilleur parti de vos transactions gagnantes Comportement pyramidal entièrement configurable Le pyramidage es
Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
Golden Flow MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 999 USD.                         Live Signal Info         Symbol  : XAUUSD Timeframe  : M15 Minimum deposit  : 300  USD Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.) IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposi
Safe Daily Growth
Rohana Akter
Experts
Safe Daily Growth  – Triple Mode Smart Trading Expert Advisor (Cent Account Only) Safe Daily Growth  EA  is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for consistent daily profits using three intelligent trading modes:   Auto Trading   Manual Trading   Smart Button-Based Trading This EA is built specifically for   Cent Accounts   and is ideal for traders who want safe, controlled, and profitable Forex trading.   Key Features   Auto Trading Mode Safe Daily Growth EA auto
BDLionEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Experts
BDLionEA – The Lion of the Forex Market Version: 1.00 Author: BDRahim Creation Date: 22 August 2025 Take control of the market with BDLionEA , a powerful and adaptive trading Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and growth. Inspired by the lion’s strength and strategy, this EA is designed to dominate every market condition with smart trade management and fully automated execution. Key Features Smart Candle-Based Trading Logic – Automatically detects bullish a
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandleShape
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandleShape strategy: it is provided with one combined built-in indicators: DYJ CandleShape   in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision. The DYJ CandleShape  contains 80 shapes, such as MORNING STAR, DOJI STAR, HARAMI CROSS,INVERT HAMMER,ENGULFING..... Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looki
Vetal Hoot EURJPY
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VETAL HOOTEA USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
Trade Time Manager MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
Utilitaires
The EA opens and closes new orders on time. It can be used to implement trading scenarios of any complexity by creating a list of tasks.   There are two options for completing the task The task is executed on the specified date and time - it is executed once and is removed from the list. The task is executed with repetition on the specified day of the week and time - the task with repetitions is not removed from the list.   Panel settings Symbol - select the symbol for the trade function. Time -
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Turbo Fix
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Turbo Fix - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals to enter. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo F
Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilitaires
Managing Trades With Moving Average EA : Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits . ​ With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.  ​ EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.  ​ You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA 
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Présentation du FX28 Trader Dashboard - Votre gestionnaire de transactions ultime Découvrez tout le potentiel de votre expérience de trading avec le FX28 Trader Dashboard, un gestionnaire de transactions complet et intuitif conçu pour élever votre trading Forex à de nouveaux sommets. Que vous soyez un trader expérimenté ou que vous débutiez votre parcours financier, cet outil puissant a été développé pour simplifier vos activités de trading et améliorer votre processus de prise de décision. Car
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
SwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as resu
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Mass Force 1 EA
Valentin Carrera Calzada
Experts
Robot that takes advantage of small trend sections. How it works : Trend swing trading with the following entry and exit rules. Input : Combination of weighted moving averages and stochastic. Output : Force Index and simple moving average. Especially recommended for Forex, in daily timeframe (D1) and 4 hours (H4), for the following pairs: GBPUSD EURCHF EURJPY USDCHF USDJPY
U Trail and Close Part
Sergiy Podolyak
Utilitaires
Virtual Trailing and Closing Profit by parts U Trail and Close Part is a fully automated Expert Advisor for managing trades. The following functions are used in the Expert Advisor: Calculation of risk in a position StopLoss - used for calculation of risk in a trade. LotFixedUse - only a fixed lot is used. LotFixed - fixed lot size. RiskMM - percentage of risk in the position. The function is active if the fixed lot is disabled. Partial profit taking PartialOn - enable partial closure (true) b
Gold Boss
Mohammad Habibulla Bahar
Experts
Gold Boss 1.0 – L'expert-conseil Forex ultime Exploitez toute la puissance du trading automatisé avec Gold Boss 1.0, un expert-conseil Forex de pointe conçu pour maximiser vos profits sur le marché XAUUSD. Grâce à des algorithmes précis et à une gestion intelligente des risques, cet EA est la clé d'un trading fiable et efficace. Principales fonctionnalités et exigences : Solde minimum requis : 100 $ (recommandé : 500 $ et plus pour un trading plus sûr) Compatibilité avec les marchés : Co
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
Cm Equity Tral
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
Это очень удобный и нужный инструмент для тех, кому некогда сидеть за монитором или если вы просто хотите при получении определенной прибыли, зафиксировать ее и закрыть все открытые ордера на счете. Советник полностью автоматический, но если Вы захотите вмешаться в его работу, то для этого есть кнопка Close. Кнопка «Close» позволяет закрыть все открытые на данный момент позиции. Настройки: Total_Profit_Start = 5000; //Сумма в USD от которой стартовать трал по Профиту Profit_Percent = 1; //% Пр
Nasdaq Trend Scalper MT4
JBK Trading Limited Liability Company
Experts
NASDAQ Trend Scalper This Expert advisor is mainly for trading the Nasdaq Index CFD on MT4 - It is referred to as  Nas100 index, USA100, USATECH, Nasdaq 100, US100Cash, etc.  Nasdaq Trend Scalper is designed with trend following strategy with ATR Volume. It has built into it, Money management with percentage of risk to trade, Exit strategy aside from the regular stop loss for every trade. It also has a trailing setting in percentage of Stop as well as time filter for the EA to trade at certain t
Night channel scalper
Aleksei Moshkin
3.38 (8)
Experts
Night channel scalper is a fully automatic trading advisor. The strategy of night scalping in the channel, working hours 2-3 hours. Advisor does not use martingale. does not use a grid, does not use hedging. All trading orders are protected by stop loss, the recommended timeframe for working M5 is M15. It has a setting of dynamic take profit and stop loss. The minimum deposit for work is 10 -15 dollars for one currency pair, leverage 1: 500 Settings Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit Dynamic Take
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Plus de l'auteur
Multiple Position Opening MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
1 (1)
Utilitaires
The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Tick Data Record MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Tick Data Record is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that records tick data for later graphical representation and analysis.  General Description  The Tick Data Record offers a(n) alternative/complement to the online/offline price charts displayed through the MT4/MT5 platform. The Expert Advisor permits to write and save the current/history values of Time, Bid, Ask, Spread, Last and Volume to a text file (“.txt”). The idea is to copy/open the obtained register to/in a spreadshe
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Scientific Calculator MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.  General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.  Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).  Mathematical and trigonometric functions .  Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and contain
FREE
Order Selective Delete MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Environment State Info Print MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL5 program.  General Description   The constants are divided into four groups in the   Environment State section of the MQL5 documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designations  “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by selecting the
FREE
Scientific Calculator MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.   General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.   Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).   Mathematical and trigonometric functions .   Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and co
FREE
Tick Data Record MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Tick Data Record is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that records tick data for later graphical representation and analysis.  General Description   The Tick Data Record offers a(n) alternative/complement to the online/offline price charts displayed through the MT4/MT5 platform. The Expert Advisor   permits   to write and save the current/history values of Time, Bid, Ask, Spread, Last and Volume to a text file (“.txt”). The idea is to copy/open the obtained register to/in a spr
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Environment State Info Print MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL4 program.  General Description   The constants are divided into four groups in the Environment State section of the MQL4  documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designations “ Market Info”, “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by
FREE
Double Trailing Stop MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Double Trailing Stop is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that allows the Stop Loss and Take Profit trailing of positions.  General Description   The Double Trailing Stop’s purpose is to secure profit and minimize losses of the opened positions. The Expert Advisor places stop orders (Stop Loss or Take Profit) at the Trailing Stop distance from the market price when the symbol's quote reaches/overcomes the Trailing Start distance from the position’s opening price (a single-time
Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Multiple Position Opening MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Double Trailing Stop MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Double Trailing Stop is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that allows the Stop Loss and Take Profit trailing of positions.  General Description   The Double Trailing Stop’s purpose is to secure profit and minimize losses of the opened positions. The Expert Advisor places stop orders (Stop Loss or Take Profit) at the Trailing Stop distance from the market price when the symbol's quote reaches/overcomes the Trailing Start distance from the position’s opening price (a single-time
Pending Order Grid MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis