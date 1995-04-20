Trend Tide

The TrendTide indicator provides accurate signals about potential market reversals. Its primary purpose is to generate signals for entering and exiting trades. Determining the current market trend is a critically important aspect for traders. The intelligent algorithm of TrendTide efficiently identifies trends, filters market noise, and creates precise entry and exit signals.





This indicator represents an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. It is designed to identify both long-term trends and short-term signals for buying or selling. Regardless of the timeframe and currency pair you are trading, TrendTide will protect your position and provide clear signals for decision-making.





It is important to remember that the parameters of the indicator require individual customization for each instrument and timeframe. TrendTide ensures easy, visual, and effective trend detection in the market.



