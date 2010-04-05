King Thor E

BUY King Thor E Advisor


King Thor E Advisor

the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD & AUDUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years.

It is a robot that is no less good than the best current robots at very high and exaggerated prices. We are a professional team and we have created an excellent robot that achieves stable profits 

Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. 

This EA has been stress tested for the longest available period

its is smart and fully automated EA that sends buy and sell orders to the market so that the trader dose not have to be at the computer interface each time and gives his or her time to his on activities.   As a developer, I have +10 years of experience .  I know what has the potential to work and what has not.  I create honest systems, with the highest probability of trading like the backtests without cheating.

This unique strategy allows 
King Thor E to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

 For best results, contact me to obtain the sett file   PROP FIRM READY

Big discount currently

 next price is $999

  • Currency pair: AUDCAD  GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: 15 M
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Brokers : IC Markets
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to  contact me to obtain the sett file After purchase
  • Don't forget to contact me so you can get a robot as a free gift called CHEAP AURA White  Edition . WORK THE SAME 


