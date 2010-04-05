Real Odin

The EA is based, among other things, on EMA and SMA. And also a custom indicator.


The EA trades with the trend, and of course also trades corrections and breakouts.


It also has a hedge function built in.


There is also a news filter, with which you can avoid trading while news is being traded.


It also has equity monitoring that can be set as a percentage.


Trailing stop is also available as an option. Can be turned on or off.


You also have the option to choose different sessions, e.g. you can set it to only trade the US session.


The Picture in Screenshots is the Result of the EA , running with all News ;-)


Total winning trades 84.76%, sell trades won 81.82%, buy trades won 87.36%, losing trades 15.24%, profit factor 3.96, drawdown 7.1%

