Austin Custom RSI

Introducing Austin RSI—an innovative indicator designed to elevate your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It oscillates between 0 and 100 and is used to identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. Traders often use RSI to gauge the strength of price movements and anticipate potential trend reversals.

Austin RSI takes the insightful signals of the RSI and enhances them by applying moving averages. By smoothing out the RSI values, Austin RSI offers traders a clearer and more reliable indication of market trends and potential entry and exit points. This advanced indicator empowers traders to make more informed trading decisions and navigate the forex market with confidence and precision.


Produits recommandés
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicateurs
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicateurs
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicateurs
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicateurs
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Trend Reversal Prop
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal pro is a histogram type indicator that give long and short signals, the indicator can be traded on its own with following entry rules . Buy Rule, histogram gives green bar. Sell Rule, histogram gives red bar. This indicator doesn't repaint or back paint, this indicator signals are not delayed. -------------------------------------------------------
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicateurs
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Mirror chart
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche deux paires différentes sur un graphique, conçu pour simplifier les informations affichées,   Capable de travailler avec presque tous les instruments disponibles dans le terminal (non seulement les paires de devises, mais aussi les métaux et les matières premières). Fonctionnalité d'utilisation d'une méthode de corrélation visuelle pour toutes les paires de devises   Sous-symbole. La paire de devises est affichée à l'écran avec des bougies colorées. Il s'agit de la même pa
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicateurs
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Profil du marché Forex (FMP en abrégé) Ce que ce n'est pas : FMP n'est pas l'affichage TPO classique à code alphabétique, n'affiche pas le calcul global du profil de données du graphique et ne segmente pas le graphique en périodes et ne les calcule pas. Ce qu'il fait : Plus important encore, l'indicateur FMP traitera les données situées entre le bord gauche du spectre défini par l'utilisateur et le bord droit du spectre défini par l'utilisateur. L'utilisateur peut définir le spectre en tiran
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicateurs
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Plus de l'auteur
Yen Scalp Master
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Yen Scalp Master is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-frequency trading, specializing in JPY currency pairs with low spreads. It is optimized for scalping, offering traders a robust tool to capitalize on small price movements within short timeframes. With built-in features like dynamic trailing stops, risk management, and a Martingale strategy, this EA is customizable to fit both aggressive and conservative trading styles. Key Features: Scalping Strategy Optimization: Currency Pa
TrendSurfer Collection
Augustine Kamatu
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor. TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series. Her
FREE
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
The HedgeFund Experiment
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
The HedgeFund Experiment This is a basic version of the professional version; The HedgeFund Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85241 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to includ
FREE
Quantum Forex Trading System
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ ---This system requires you to install  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104637  for trading signals to be generated. Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, where uncertainty is the only certainty, what if you had a tool that seamlessly combined the best trading strategies into one efficient system? Enter the Quantum Forex Trading System — a harmonious blend
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Austin Trend Oscillator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at estimating reversal points especially on high time frames. It does not repaint and is based on a combination of moving averages computed using custom functions. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing
FREE
Divergences of Indicators
Augustine Kamatu
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator finds the entry points based on divergences of common indicators and does not repaint . The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing the Indicator can be applied to any trading strategy to generate consistent profits. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the com
FREE
DeMarker Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Demarker Jurik—an innovative indicator poised to revolutionize your forex trading strategy. This indicator combines the precision of custom moving averages based on the Demarker indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Demarker. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, filtering out noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends a
FREE
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing CCI Jurik—a dynamic indicator designed to elevate your forex trading experience by integrating custom moving averages based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, CCI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a smoother representation of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. The Commodi
FREE
Force Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Force Jurik—a powerful indicator designed to enhance trading insights by combining custom moving averages based on Jurik with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Force Index. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and smoothness, making them ideal for analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a reliable method of identifying trends and filtering out market noise, ultimately providing clearer signals for decision-making. The Force Index, a popular Me
FREE
RSI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing RSI Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to revolutionize your forex trading strategy by combining custom moving averages based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals.
FREE
MACD Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing MACD Jurik—an advanced indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by integrating custom moving averages based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, MACD. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversa
FREE
Momentum Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
FREE
Austin Bands
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Austin Bands—an innovative indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average), an upper band (calculated by adding a specified number of standard deviations to the middle band), and a lower band (calculated by subtracting a specified number of standard deviations from the middle band
FREE
Currency Strength EA
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the currency strength. It will look for quick exits where the trend changes. All exits are purposely designed to be with some profit at most times. The EA has in built margin protection to manage risk and exposure. Recommended leverage is 500 and above and minimum capital of $500. The lower the sprea
Austin Trend Scanner
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification. The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Austin Bat Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator: The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility. Key Features: 1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination. 2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and m
Austin Trend Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing the Austin Trend Reversal Indicator: Your Key to Identifying Profitable Market Reversals. The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 tool designed to provide traders with reliable signals for trend reversals. Powered by advanced techniques and algorithms, this non-repainting indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in pinpointing potential turning points in the market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator provides non-r
Trend Detection System
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing the Trend Detection System: Your Key to Unveiling Market Trends with Precision. The Trend Detection System is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to equip traders with the tools needed to identify and ride market trends effectively. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this innovative indicator offers unparalleled flexibility and accuracy in trend analysis. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Detection System allows users to
Tear Drop Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing the Tear Drop Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Tear Drop Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating the forex market. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Tear Drop Indicator harnesses the power of customized Moving Averages, providing traders
Filtered Trend
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Filtered Trend: Your Reliable Companion in Forex Trading. Filtered Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that revolutionizes trend identification and entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders a simple yet effective tool for navigating the complexities of currency trading. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: Filtered Trend leverages customized Moving Averages to provide traders wit
Trend Confirmation Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing the Trend Confirmation Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Trend Confirmation Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool meticulously designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating currency trading with precision and confidence. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Co
The HedgeFund Manager
Augustine Kamatu
3.5 (2)
Experts
The HedgeFund Manager This is a professional version of the free version; The HedgeFund Experiment  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85240 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to include
Austin Market Levels
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The forex market, like nature, moves in cycles — oscillating between peaks and troughs, bullish runs and bearish retreats. But what if you had a compass to chart these cycles and anticipate every turn?   Austin Market Levels   Indicator is crafted to be that compass, designed meticulously to decode market cycles and pinpoint profit opportunities.  --- Mastering Market Cycles The secret to consistent forex trading success often lies in understanding the underlying patterns.   Austin Market Le
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis