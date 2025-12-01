MT5 Forecast System
- Indicateurs
- Peter Maggen
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
Hallo Trader,
This is a simple strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout.
At the moment of Breakout the system draws three target levels and a retrace level. Optimal Trade Entry is at Retrace Level.
The key of the system is the detection of the breakout bar indicated in green/blue (UP) or red (DOWN).
Optimal trades start at the retrace level, however this level is not always triggered.
System works for every forex pair and timeframe (period).
Includes pop-up alerts and smartphone notifications.
Please private message me for any question, additional guidance & extra indicators that I use.
Do not hesitate to get familiar with the system in using the EURUSD only version under this link
Happy Trading to You! Peter