MT5 Forecast System

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

+++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Hallo Trader,

This is a simple strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout.

At the moment of Breakout the system draws three target levels and a retrace level. Optimal Trade Entry is at Retrace Level.

The key of the system is the detection of the breakout bar indicated in green/blue (UP) or red (DOWN).

Optimal trades start at the retrace level, however this level is not always triggered.

System works for every forex pair and timeframe (period).

Includes pop-up alerts and smartphone notifications.

Please private message me for any question, additional guidance & extra indicators that I use.

Do not hesitate to get familiar with the system in using the EURUSD only version under this link

Happy Trading to You! Peter