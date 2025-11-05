ATF Macd Model S

Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames?

Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits.

This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD.
Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously.
Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneously is crucial.

Features :

✅ Multi Time Frame
✅ Main button and Sub buttons technology
✅ Monitoring Real Time Dashboard
✅ Monitoring Selected TF curve
✅ F1. Trend Bar All Time Frame
✅ F2. Candle High Time Frame
✅ F3. Arrow Crossover Selected Time Frame
✅ F4. Histogram Area Selected Time Frame
✅ Time Spread Profit Info
✅ Local Time & Broker Time
✅ Customizable Time Frame
✅ Customizable Style
✅ Customizable Parameter

Every second counts in trading. 
This tool help you make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.

Get this trading tool now.


#MACDindicator #MACD 

