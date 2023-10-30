Flip Flops
- Indicateurs
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Flip Flop indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter.
The Flip Flop indicator displays information in a visual way. Helps in finding entry points during analysis. Suitable for trading on small time frames because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price movements by reducing market noise around the average price.