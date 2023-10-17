Hello dear,

I would like to introduce you to the strategy of EA Marti Hedge Master version 2.0 - an excellent combination of Hedge and Martingale, designed to maximize performance in trading.

The strategy of EA Marti Hedge Master focuses solely on trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. By analyzing the combination of key indicators such as ADX and Bands, the robot will determine optimal entry points to seize potential trading opportunities.

Here, I solely focus on gold, XAUUSD.

The target profit of EA Marti Hedge Master ranges from 30% to 300% per year, depending on market conditions and initial capital factors.

The version 2.0 of EA Marti Hedge Master has several advantages:

- It requires a very low trading capital of 300 USD, although you can start with 100 USD, it is recommended to start with 300 USD to cover expenses and generate profits.

- It has a strict capital management mode that can be customized according to your risk appetite.

- It can be used for prestigious funds such as TFT, FTMO, etc.

EA Marti Hedge Master still has one drawback, which is that it performs best in sideways markets with wide ranges, such as Gold. If you believe the market is trending strongly, it is advisable to turn off EA Marti Hedge Master to limit losses and wait for the market to establish its highs and lows before turning it back on.

To effectively manage capital and maximize profits on a standard USD account with leverage >1:200, you should set up EA Marti Hedge Master as follows:

Capital: 300 USD