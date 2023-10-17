Marti Hedge Master

Hello dear,


I would like to introduce you to the strategy of EA Marti Hedge Master version 2.0 - an excellent combination of Hedge and Martingale, designed to maximize performance in trading.


The strategy of EA Marti Hedge Master focuses solely on trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. By analyzing the combination of key indicators such as ADX and Bands, the robot will determine optimal entry points to seize potential trading opportunities.


Here, I solely focus on gold, XAUUSD.


The target profit of EA Marti Hedge Master ranges from 30% to 300% per year, depending on market conditions and initial capital factors.


The version 2.0 of EA Marti Hedge Master has several advantages:

- It requires a very low trading capital of 300 USD, although you can start with 100 USD, it is recommended to start with 300 USD to cover expenses and generate profits.

- It has a strict capital management mode that can be customized according to your risk appetite.

- It can be used for prestigious funds such as TFT, FTMO, etc.


EA Marti Hedge Master still has one drawback, which is that it performs best in sideways markets with wide ranges, such as Gold. If you believe the market is trending strongly, it is advisable to turn off EA Marti Hedge Master to limit losses and wait for the market to establish its highs and lows before turning it back on.


To effectively manage capital and maximize profits on a standard USD account with leverage >1:200, you should set up EA Marti Hedge Master as follows:


Capital: 300 USD

  • TF: M30
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Spread: 0
  • The value of the initial lots, will be duplicated every step: 0.02
  • Set to true if you want to just double every lot size: true
  • TP value of each trade: 600
  • Distance in pips which will open a new trade: 250
  • Trailing stop is mandatory: 400
  • Recommended to use Equity Stop: true
  • Total Equity Risk %: 10

Capital: 600 USD

  • TF: M30
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Spread: 0
  • The value of the initial lots, will be duplicated every step: 0.03
  • Set to true if you want to just double every lot size: true
  • TP value of each trade: 600
  • Distance in pips which will open a new trade: 250
  • Trailing stop is mandatory: 400
  • Recommended to use Equity Stop: true
  • Total Equity Risk %: 10

Capital: 10K USD:

  • TF: M30
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Spread: 20 (200 points)
  • The value of the initial lots, will be duplicated every step: 0.5
  • Set to true if you want to just double every lot size: true
  • TP value of each trade: 600
  • Distance in pips which will open a new trade: 250
  • Trailing stop is mandatory: 400
  • Recommended to use Equity Stop: true
  • Total Equity Risk %: 10

Capital: 200K USD for funds like FTMO, TFT... with leverage >=1:100

  • TF: M30
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Spread: 20 (200 points)
  • The value of the initial lots, will be duplicated every step: 0.3
  • Set to true if you want to just double every lot size: true
  • TP value of each trade: 600
  • Distance in pips which will open a new trade: 250
  • Trailing stop is mandatory: 400
  • Recommended to use Equity Stop: true
  • Total Equity Risk %: 0.5

Adhering to the above setup principles will ensure that EA Marti Hedge Master V2 trades automatically in the best possible way, allowing you to be less concerned about market fluctuations. You will consistently generate income from trading without spending too much time and effort.


It is best to let EA Marti Hedge Master V2 run automatically while you can focus on other tasks or enjoy life while still earning passive income based on your invested capital.


Like any other strategy, I recommend conducting backtesting before investing. This will help you better understand the performance of EA Marti Hedge Master V2 under different market conditions and make informed investment decisions.


Enjoy the trading journey with EA Marti Hedge Master V2, and I wish you success in achieving stable profits.


Best regards,


