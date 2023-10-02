The Trahin indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help analyze the market on a selected time interval. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time intervals. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get good returns.





For any trader, it is extremely important to correctly determine the direction and strength of trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade on different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. Using Trahin you will be able to respond more quickly to market changes.