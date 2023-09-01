SilverBulletEA
- Experts
- Blessing Takura Chirewa
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 11 décembre 2023
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy.
I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same.
If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications.
This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus
The explanation of the strategy can be found at: https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI
The explanation of the EA settings can be found at: https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH
A simple backtesting of the strategy can be found at : https://youtu.be/YdC4MgQ00Jo