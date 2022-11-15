Auto Trade EA
- Experts
- Yonggang Shang
- Version: 1.12
- Mise à jour: 15 novembre 2022
- Activations: 5
AI Trade EA is an algorithm-based automated trading program. The algorithm is based on machine learning, data analysis, and combined with moving averages, RSI indicators, strength breakthrough and other strategies to identify signals.
Advantage:
- Suitable for all symbols.
- The optimal period is M15 with multiple trades.
- There are only two adjustable input parameters to control position risk.
Input parameters:
- min times of open lots: the minimum multiple of open lots. The smaller the value, the lower the risk. For example, the minimum open lots in EUR/USD is 0.01, and 2 means the first open lots is 0.02 lots.
- max times of open lots: the maximum multiple of open lots. The smaller the value, the lower the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01, and if the value is set to 10, the maximum open lots of each order is 10*0.01=0.1 lots.
Note:
- The optimal cycle for this EA is a 15 minute cycle, please test before using other cycles.
If you need help, you can send me a message directly.