Aragorn mt4

Aragorn mt4 is an Expert Advisor that includes trading, it can be used on any currency pairs





Aragorn mt4 uses take profit and stop loss to hedge our trades





Aragorn mt4 was tested for a long time in the strategy tester, and it also showed positive results in real time.





This Expert Advisor includes the interaction of several indicators at once









According to numerous tests, the best periods for trading are: M30, H1, H4, D1









Symbols that are preferred for trading EUR/NZD, AUD/.... , EUR/..., all cryptocurrency





Time frame M30, H1,





The minimum deposit is 100 US dollars





Brokers Any broker









Additional settings





Lot size: 4% for full insurance









If you have any additional questions, you can ask them to me.