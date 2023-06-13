Aragorn mt4

1

Aragorn mt4

Aragorn mt4 is an Expert Advisor that includes trading, it can be used on any currency pairs


Aragorn mt4 uses take profit and stop loss to hedge our trades


Aragorn mt4 was tested for a long time in the strategy tester, and it also showed positive results in real time.


This Expert Advisor includes the interaction of several indicators at once


 


According to numerous tests, the best periods for trading are: M30, H1, H4, D1


 


Symbols that are preferred for trading EUR/NZD, AUD/.... , EUR/..., all cryptocurrency


Time frame M30, H1,


The minimum deposit is 100 US dollars


Brokers Any broker


 


Additional settings


Lot size: 4% for full insurance


 


If you have any additional questions, you can ask them to me.

Filtrer:
bartos274
32
bartos274 2023.06.21 16:57 
 

I didn't buy this product, it's some kind of mistake

mbuschau
44
mbuschau 2023.06.21 16:54 
 

I didn't buy this, I want to get the money back to my account, this is SCAM

