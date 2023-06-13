Aragorn mt4
- Experts
- Valentin Markelov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
Aragorn mt4
Aragorn mt4 is an Expert Advisor that includes trading, it can be used on any currency pairs
Aragorn mt4 uses take profit and stop loss to hedge our trades
Aragorn mt4 was tested for a long time in the strategy tester, and it also showed positive results in real time.
This Expert Advisor includes the interaction of several indicators at once
According to numerous tests, the best periods for trading are: M30, H1, H4, D1
Symbols that are preferred for trading EUR/NZD, AUD/.... , EUR/..., all cryptocurrency
Time frame M30, H1,
The minimum deposit is 100 US dollars
Brokers Any broker
Additional settings
Lot size: 4% for full insurance
If you have any additional questions, you can ask them to me.
