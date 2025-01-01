Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientOnScrollLineUp CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnScrollLineUp Le gestionnaire d'évènement "ScrollLineUp" (défilement vertical vers le haut) du contrôle. virtual bool OnScrollLineUp() Valeur de retour vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon. Note La méthode de la classe de base n'effectue aucune action et retourne toujours vrai. OnScrollLineDown OnScrollLineLeft