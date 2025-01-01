DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCAppDialogCreateExpert 

CreateExpert

Méthode d'initialisation pour travailler dans un Expert Advisor

bool  CreateExpert(
   const int     x1,         // coordonnée x1
   const int     y1,         // coordonnée y1
   const int     x2,         // coordonnée x2
   const int     y2          // coordonnée y2
   )

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du coin supérieur gauche.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y du coin supérieur gauche.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du coin inférieur droit.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du coin inférieur droit.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon