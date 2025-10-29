- Incremento
Total de Trades:
2 176
Transacciones Rentables:
1 066 (48.98%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 110 (51.01%)
Mejor transacción:
1 116.57 USD
Peor transacción:
-672.42 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
43 121.97 USD (22 250 361 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-34 752.88 USD (19 891 612 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (1 477.55 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 867.50 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Actividad comercial:
94.46%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.73%
Último trade:
41 minutos
Trades a la semana:
50
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.44
Transacciones Largas:
1 515 (69.62%)
Transacciones Cortas:
661 (30.38%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
3.85 USD
Beneficio medio:
40.45 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-31.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-389.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 005.89 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-3.27%
Pronóstico anual:
-39.69%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 530.36 USD
Máxima:
3 435.02 USD (118.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
74.90% (3 435.02 USD)
De fondos:
6.81% (341.30 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|425
|XAUUSD
|391
|USDJPY
|389
|BTCUSD
|239
|USTEC
|209
|US500
|209
|DE40
|173
|EURUSD
|141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|US30
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|204
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|-666
|USTEC
|2.4K
|US500
|2.2K
|DE40
|17
|EURUSD
|294
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|US30
|1M
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|USDJPY
|40K
|BTCUSD
|598K
|USTEC
|572K
|US500
|126K
|DE40
|28K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 116.57 USD
Peor transacción: -672 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 477.55 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -389.60 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 7
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
|0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.34 × 153
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
otros 79...
This is a portfolio with a combination of all my Expert Advisors. These are the main EAs used in this portfolio. Prop Firm Gold EA, Market Anomalies EA, Range Breakout EA with Range Filters.
Feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in creating this same portfolio for your trading.
