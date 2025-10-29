SeñalesSecciones
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Complete Portfolio 2

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 200%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 176
Transacciones Rentables:
1 066 (48.98%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 110 (51.01%)
Mejor transacción:
1 116.57 USD
Peor transacción:
-672.42 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
43 121.97 USD (22 250 361 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-34 752.88 USD (19 891 612 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (1 477.55 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 867.50 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Actividad comercial:
94.46%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.73%
Último trade:
41 minutos
Trades a la semana:
50
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.44
Transacciones Largas:
1 515 (69.62%)
Transacciones Cortas:
661 (30.38%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
3.85 USD
Beneficio medio:
40.45 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-31.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-389.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 005.89 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-3.27%
Pronóstico anual:
-39.69%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 530.36 USD
Máxima:
3 435.02 USD (118.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
74.90% (3 435.02 USD)
De fondos:
6.81% (341.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US30 425
XAUUSD 391
USDJPY 389
BTCUSD 239
USTEC 209
US500 209
DE40 173
EURUSD 141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US30 2.3K
XAUUSD 204
USDJPY 1.6K
BTCUSD -666
USTEC 2.4K
US500 2.2K
DE40 17
EURUSD 294
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US30 1M
XAUUSD -16K
USDJPY 40K
BTCUSD 598K
USTEC 572K
US500 126K
DE40 28K
EURUSD 3.7K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 116.57 USD
Peor transacción: -672 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 477.55 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -389.60 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 7
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
otros 79...
This is a portfolio with a combination of all my Expert Advisors. These are the main EAs used in this portfolio. Prop Firm Gold EAMarket Anomalies EARange Breakout EA with Range Filters.

Feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in creating this same portfolio for your trading.

No hay comentarios
2025.10.29 04:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 229 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
