Trades:
2 176
Profit Trades:
1 066 (48.98%)
Loss Trades:
1 110 (51.01%)
Best trade:
1 116.57 USD
Worst trade:
-672.42 USD
Gross Profit:
43 121.97 USD (22 250 361 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 752.88 USD (19 891 612 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 477.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 867.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
94.46%
Max deposit load:
8.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
1 515 (69.62%)
Short Trades:
661 (30.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
3.85 USD
Average Profit:
40.45 USD
Average Loss:
-31.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-389.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 005.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.27%
Annual Forecast:
-39.69%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 530.36 USD
Maximal:
3 435.02 USD (118.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.90% (3 435.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.81% (341.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|425
|XAUUSD
|391
|USDJPY
|389
|BTCUSD
|239
|USTEC
|209
|US500
|209
|DE40
|173
|EURUSD
|141
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|204
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|-666
|USTEC
|2.4K
|US500
|2.2K
|DE40
|17
|EURUSD
|294
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|1M
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|USDJPY
|40K
|BTCUSD
|598K
|USTEC
|572K
|US500
|126K
|DE40
|28K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 7
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.07 × 61
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.34 × 153
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
This is a portfolio with a combination of all my Expert Advisors. These are the main EAs used in this portfolio. Prop Firm Gold EA, Market Anomalies EA, Range Breakout EA with Range Filters.
Feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in creating this same portfolio for your trading.
