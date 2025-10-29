SignalsSections
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Complete Portfolio 2

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 200%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 176
Profit Trades:
1 066 (48.98%)
Loss Trades:
1 110 (51.01%)
Best trade:
1 116.57 USD
Worst trade:
-672.42 USD
Gross Profit:
43 121.97 USD (22 250 361 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 752.88 USD (19 891 612 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 477.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 867.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
94.46%
Max deposit load:
8.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
1 515 (69.62%)
Short Trades:
661 (30.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
3.85 USD
Average Profit:
40.45 USD
Average Loss:
-31.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-389.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 005.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.27%
Annual Forecast:
-39.69%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 530.36 USD
Maximal:
3 435.02 USD (118.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.90% (3 435.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.81% (341.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 425
XAUUSD 391
USDJPY 389
BTCUSD 239
USTEC 209
US500 209
DE40 173
EURUSD 141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 2.3K
XAUUSD 204
USDJPY 1.6K
BTCUSD -666
USTEC 2.4K
US500 2.2K
DE40 17
EURUSD 294
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 1M
XAUUSD -16K
USDJPY 40K
BTCUSD 598K
USTEC 572K
US500 126K
DE40 28K
EURUSD 3.7K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 116.57 USD
Worst trade: -672 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 477.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -389.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 7
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
1.34 × 153
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
79 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This is a portfolio with a combination of all my Expert Advisors. These are the main EAs used in this portfolio. Prop Firm Gold EAMarket Anomalies EARange Breakout EA with Range Filters.

Feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in creating this same portfolio for your trading.

No reviews
2025.10.29 04:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 229 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Complete Portfolio 2
100 USD per month
200%
0
0
USD
3.9K
USD
42
99%
2 176
48%
94%
1.24
3.85
USD
75%
1:500
Copy

