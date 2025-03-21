SeñalesSecciones
Obilo Nwokogba

Two Quatro G3

Obilo Nwokogba
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
98 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 340%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
610
Transacciones Rentables:
556 (91.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
54 (8.85%)
Mejor transacción:
5.88 USD
Peor transacción:
-15.68 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
361.32 USD (95 613 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-48.65 USD (5 503 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
37 (19.36 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
50.16 USD (35)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.80
Actividad comercial:
95.28%
Carga máxima del depósito:
115.72%
Último trade:
31 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
11.78
Transacciones Largas:
391 (64.10%)
Transacciones Cortas:
219 (35.90%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.43
Beneficio Esperado:
0.51 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.65 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.90 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-26.55 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-26.55 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.00%
Pronóstico anual:
0.00%
Trading algorítmico:
70%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
26.55 USD (6.83%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.61% (26.55 USD)
De fondos:
45.87% (180.14 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURJPY 61
CHFJPY 44
EURUSD 39
USDJPY 30
AUDCAD 29
GBPJPY 28
CADJPY 24
USDCAD 24
GBPUSD 23
NZDUSD 23
AUDJPY 21
USDCHF 18
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 17
EURAUD 16
EURGBP 16
AUDUSD 16
EURNZD 15
GBPCHF 15
GBPAUD 15
EURCAD 15
AUDCHF 13
USDCNH 13
CADCHF 12
EURCHF 12
NZDCHF 11
NZDCAD 11
GBPNZD 9
HKDJPY 8
AUDNZD 5
EURHKD 4
USDSGD 1
AUDHKD 1
AUDSGD 1
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 1
EURNOK 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURJPY 42
CHFJPY 28
EURUSD 8
USDJPY 28
AUDCAD 8
GBPJPY 15
CADJPY 13
USDCAD 18
GBPUSD 11
NZDUSD 14
AUDJPY 13
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 9
GBPCAD 8
EURAUD 7
EURGBP 6
AUDUSD 6
EURNZD 7
GBPCHF 7
GBPAUD 9
EURCAD 11
AUDCHF 9
USDCNH 8
CADCHF 3
EURCHF 5
NZDCHF 3
NZDCAD 1
GBPNZD 5
HKDJPY 3
AUDNZD 1
EURHKD 2
USDSGD -1
AUDHKD 0
AUDSGD 0
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 0
EURNOK 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURJPY 6.2K
CHFJPY 4.1K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 3.3K
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPJPY 2.3K
CADJPY 2K
USDCAD 2.4K
GBPUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDJPY 1.9K
USDCHF 317
NZDJPY 1.4K
GBPCAD 1.1K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 446
AUDUSD 605
EURNZD 1.2K
GBPCHF 627
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURCAD 1.5K
AUDCHF 766
USDCNH 6.1K
CADCHF 231
EURCHF 450
NZDCHF 223
NZDCAD 167
GBPNZD 799
HKDJPY 42K
AUDNZD 124
EURHKD 1.4K
USDSGD -129
AUDHKD 35
AUDSGD -3
GBPSGD 73
USDHKD -302
EURNOK 1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 13
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 6
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 26
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 109
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.04 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.04 × 68
OANDA-Japan Live
0.05 × 21
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
ICMarkets-Live17
0.08 × 953
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.11 × 294
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.13 × 157
Tickmill-Live04
0.21 × 539
otros 244...
This is a profitable scalping EA for MT4 accounts.

It doesn't use any martingale strategy.
Looks for best opportunities in over 28 pairs of mostly main currencies.

Does not open more than 2 trades at once, keeping your capital safe.

Each trade opened is at a 0.01 lot size, so at any moment in time, the most is
Two 0.01 trades (this will be multiplied in a safe proportion if you have more capital, according to MQL)

The Leverage of this Account is 1:50, so this is a very very safe signal.

Recommended start minimum $100 USD.


For more security and consistency in trading profits:
This EA/Signal uses a hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit invisible to your broker.
This account is on a VPS is hosted by MQL5, which I consider the most reliable VPS host for MT4.

This bot + account has NO STOP LOSS.
We wait till any trade in drawdown comes back into profit, and then the trade closes.

Evaluación media:
ron_b
340
ron_b 2025.03.21 14:10 
 

No movement with this signal provider for the whole week, just commission and financing charges with my broker. Risk to reward rations does not look worth it. Moving on.

2026.01.04 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 14:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 07:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.19 04:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 19:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 14:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 12:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
