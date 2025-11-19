SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Gold pro
Ngo Thanh Minh

Gold pro

Ngo Thanh Minh
6 comentarios
Fiabilidad
44 semanas
34 / 94K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 4 337%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
924
Transacciones Rentables:
723 (78.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
201 (21.75%)
Mejor transacción:
30.76 USD
Peor transacción:
-26.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (42.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
116.25 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Actividad comercial:
4.03%
Carga máxima del depósito:
117.29%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
47 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
9.23
Transacciones Largas:
404 (43.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
520 (56.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.84
Beneficio Esperado:
0.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.76 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-99.07 USD (17)
Crecimiento al mes:
32.23%
Pronóstico anual:
391.00%
Trading algorítmico:
87%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
De fondos:
51.62% (98.07 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 924
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 914
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 95K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +30.76 USD
Peor transacción: -27 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 17
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -99.07 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 15
Exness-Real33
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 1
Axi-US17-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.09 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.30 × 1004
Tradeview-Live
2.45 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.50 × 745
RoboForex-ECN
2.69 × 154
otros 68...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Evaluación media:
StretegyX
171
StretegyX 2025.11.19 11:13  (modificado 2025.11.19 11:18) 
 

Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
357
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.11.13 03:35 
 

I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual

Logimator_1171
222
Logimator_1171 2025.11.12 10:06 
 

Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.

De Ping Hu
455
De Ping Hu 2025.10.25 03:44  (modificado 2025.10.30 18:15) 
 

我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购

handycrash
241
handycrash 2025.09.14 07:11 
 

Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.

Ivan Nauros
182
Ivan Nauros 2025.08.13 18:30 
 

Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(

2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 23:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 00:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 00:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 12:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.27 10:31
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.09 19:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 00:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold pro
30 USD al mes
4 337%
34
94K
USD
260
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
52%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.