Total de Trades:
924
Transacciones Rentables:
723 (78.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
201 (21.75%)
Mejor transacción:
30.76 USD
Peor transacción:
-26.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (42.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
116.25 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Actividad comercial:
4.03%
Carga máxima del depósito:
117.29%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
47 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
9.23
Transacciones Largas:
404 (43.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
520 (56.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.84
Beneficio Esperado:
0.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.76 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-99.07 USD (17)
Crecimiento al mes:
32.23%
Pronóstico anual:
391.00%
Trading algorítmico:
87%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
De fondos:
51.62% (98.07 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|924
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|914
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|95K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Mejor transacción: +30.76 USD
Peor transacción: -27 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 17
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -99.07 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 15
|
Exness-Real33
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US17-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.09 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.30 × 1004
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.45 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.50 × 745
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.69 × 154
otros 68...
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
4 337%
34
94K
USD
USD
260
USD
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
USD
52%
1:500
Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.
I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual
Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.
我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购
Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.
Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(