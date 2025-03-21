SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Two Quatro G3
Obilo Nwokogba

Two Quatro G3

Obilo Nwokogba
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
98 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2024 340%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
610
Gewinntrades:
556 (91.14%)
Verlusttrades:
54 (8.85%)
Bester Trade:
5.88 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-15.68 USD
Bruttoprofit:
361.32 USD (95 613 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-48.65 USD (5 503 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
37 (19.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
50.16 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading-Aktivität:
95.28%
Max deposit load:
115.72%
Letzter Trade:
31 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
11.78
Long-Positionen:
391 (64.10%)
Short-Positionen:
219 (35.90%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.43
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.90 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-26.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-26.55 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.00%
Jahresprognose:
0.00%
Algo-Trading:
70%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
26.55 USD (6.83%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.61% (26.55 USD)
Kapital:
45.87% (180.14 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURJPY 61
CHFJPY 44
EURUSD 39
USDJPY 30
AUDCAD 29
GBPJPY 28
CADJPY 24
USDCAD 24
GBPUSD 23
NZDUSD 23
AUDJPY 21
USDCHF 18
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 17
EURAUD 16
EURGBP 16
AUDUSD 16
EURNZD 15
GBPCHF 15
GBPAUD 15
EURCAD 15
AUDCHF 13
USDCNH 13
CADCHF 12
EURCHF 12
NZDCHF 11
NZDCAD 11
GBPNZD 9
HKDJPY 8
AUDNZD 5
EURHKD 4
USDSGD 1
AUDHKD 1
AUDSGD 1
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 1
EURNOK 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 42
CHFJPY 28
EURUSD 8
USDJPY 28
AUDCAD 8
GBPJPY 15
CADJPY 13
USDCAD 18
GBPUSD 11
NZDUSD 14
AUDJPY 13
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 9
GBPCAD 8
EURAUD 7
EURGBP 6
AUDUSD 6
EURNZD 7
GBPCHF 7
GBPAUD 9
EURCAD 11
AUDCHF 9
USDCNH 8
CADCHF 3
EURCHF 5
NZDCHF 3
NZDCAD 1
GBPNZD 5
HKDJPY 3
AUDNZD 1
EURHKD 2
USDSGD -1
AUDHKD 0
AUDSGD 0
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 0
EURNOK 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 6.2K
CHFJPY 4.1K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 3.3K
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPJPY 2.3K
CADJPY 2K
USDCAD 2.4K
GBPUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDJPY 1.9K
USDCHF 317
NZDJPY 1.4K
GBPCAD 1.1K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 446
AUDUSD 605
EURNZD 1.2K
GBPCHF 627
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURCAD 1.5K
AUDCHF 766
USDCNH 6.1K
CADCHF 231
EURCHF 450
NZDCHF 223
NZDCAD 167
GBPNZD 799
HKDJPY 42K
AUDNZD 124
EURHKD 1.4K
USDSGD -129
AUDHKD 35
AUDSGD -3
GBPSGD 73
USDHKD -302
EURNOK 1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.88 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 35
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.36 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -26.55 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 13
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 6
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 26
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 109
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.04 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.04 × 68
OANDA-Japan Live
0.05 × 21
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
ICMarkets-Live17
0.08 × 953
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.11 × 294
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.13 × 157
Tickmill-Live04
0.21 × 539
noch 244 ...
This is a profitable scalping EA for MT4 accounts.

It doesn't use any martingale strategy.
Looks for best opportunities in over 28 pairs of mostly main currencies.

Does not open more than 2 trades at once, keeping your capital safe.

Each trade opened is at a 0.01 lot size, so at any moment in time, the most is
Two 0.01 trades (this will be multiplied in a safe proportion if you have more capital, according to MQL)

The Leverage of this Account is 1:50, so this is a very very safe signal.

Recommended start minimum $100 USD.


For more security and consistency in trading profits:
This EA/Signal uses a hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit invisible to your broker.
This account is on a VPS is hosted by MQL5, which I consider the most reliable VPS host for MT4.

This bot + account has NO STOP LOSS.
We wait till any trade in drawdown comes back into profit, and then the trade closes.

MadencieFx.com

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
ron_b
340
ron_b 2025.03.21 14:10 
 

No movement with this signal provider for the whole week, just commission and financing charges with my broker. Risk to reward rations does not look worth it. Moving on.

2026.01.04 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 14:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 07:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.19 04:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 19:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 14:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 12:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
