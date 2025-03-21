This is a profitable scalping EA for MT4 accounts.



It doesn't use any martingale strategy.

Looks for best opportunities in over 28 pairs of mostly main currencies.



Does not open more than 2 trades at once, keeping your capital safe.



Each trade opened is at a 0.01 lot size, so at any moment in time, the most is

Two 0.01 trades (this will be multiplied in a safe proportion if you have more capital, according to MQL)



The Leverage of this Account is 1:50, so this is a very very safe signal.



Recommended start minimum $100 USD.



For more security and consistency in trading profits:

This EA/Signal uses a hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit invisible to your broker.

This account is on a VPS is hosted by MQL5, which I consider the most reliable VPS host for MT4.



This bot + account has NO STOP LOSS.

We wait till any trade in drawdown comes back into profit, and then the trade closes.





