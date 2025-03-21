SignauxSections
Obilo Nwokogba

Two Quatro G3

Obilo Nwokogba
1 avis
Fiabilité
87 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 297%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
549
Bénéfice trades:
499 (90.89%)
Perte trades:
50 (9.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
293.87 USD (88 796 pips)
Perte brute:
-20.84 USD (3 580 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (19.36 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
25.60 USD (36)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.09
Activité de trading:
95.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
104.88%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
146.01
Longs trades:
377 (68.67%)
Courts trades:
172 (31.33%)
Facteur de profit:
14.10
Rendement attendu:
0.50 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-0.51 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.87 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.42%
Prévision annuelle:
41.50%
Algo trading:
78%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.87 USD (1.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.68% (1.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
35.86% (59.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPY 59
CHFJPY 43
GBPJPY 28
AUDCAD 27
USDJPY 25
EURUSD 23
GBPUSD 23
CADJPY 22
AUDJPY 20
USDCAD 19
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 17
EURAUD 16
EURGBP 16
USDCHF 16
EURNZD 15
GBPAUD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPCHF 14
AUDCHF 13
USDCNH 13
CADCHF 12
NZDCAD 11
NZDCHF 10
AUDUSD 10
NZDUSD 9
EURCHF 9
GBPNZD 9
HKDJPY 8
AUDNZD 5
EURHKD 4
USDSGD 1
AUDHKD 1
AUDSGD 1
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 1
EURNOK 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 40
CHFJPY 27
GBPJPY 15
AUDCAD 7
USDJPY 15
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 11
CADJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
USDCAD 10
NZDJPY 9
GBPCAD 8
EURAUD 7
EURGBP 6
USDCHF 6
EURNZD 7
GBPAUD 9
EURCAD 11
GBPCHF 4
AUDCHF 9
USDCNH 8
CADCHF 3
NZDCAD 1
NZDCHF 1
AUDUSD 5
NZDUSD 3
EURCHF 4
GBPNZD 5
HKDJPY 3
AUDNZD 1
EURHKD 2
USDSGD -1
AUDHKD 0
AUDSGD 0
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 0
EURNOK 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 5.9K
CHFJPY 4K
GBPJPY 2.3K
AUDCAD 1K
USDJPY 2.2K
EURUSD 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADJPY 1.5K
AUDJPY 1.4K
USDCAD 1.4K
NZDJPY 1.4K
GBPCAD 1.1K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 446
USDCHF 509
EURNZD 1.2K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURCAD 1.5K
GBPCHF 366
AUDCHF 766
USDCNH 6.1K
CADCHF 231
NZDCAD 167
NZDCHF 115
AUDUSD 486
NZDUSD 326
EURCHF 327
GBPNZD 799
HKDJPY 42K
AUDNZD 124
EURHKD 1.4K
USDSGD -129
AUDHKD 35
AUDSGD -3
GBPSGD 73
USDHKD -302
EURNOK 1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.33 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 36
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.36 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.51 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 7
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 6
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 26
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 109
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.04 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.04 × 68
OANDA-Japan Live
0.05 × 21
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
ICMarkets-Live17
0.08 × 953
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.11 × 294
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.13 × 157
Tickmill-Live04
0.21 × 539
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.22 × 371
242 plus...
This is a profitable scalping EA for MT4 accounts.

It doesn't use any martingale strategy.
Looks for best opportunities in over 28 pairs of mostly main currencies.

Does not open more than 2 trades at once, keeping your capital safe.

Each trade opened is at a 0.01 lot size, so at any moment in time, the most is
Two 0.01 trades (this will be multiplied in a safe proportion if you have more capital, according to MQL)

The Leverage of this Account is 1:50, so this is a very very safe signal.

Recommended start minimum $100 USD.


For more security and consistency in trading profits:
This EA/Signal uses a hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit invisible to your broker.
This account is on a VPS is hosted by MQL5, which I consider the most reliable VPS host for MT4.

This bot + account has NO STOP LOSS.
We wait till any trade in drawdown comes back into profit, and then the trade closes.

Note moyenne:
ron_b
194
ron_b 2025.03.21 14:10 
 

No movement with this signal provider for the whole week, just commission and financing charges with my broker. Risk to reward rations does not look worth it. Moving on.

2025.09.25 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 18:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 17:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 00:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 09:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 12:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.18 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.06 15:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.20 01:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 21:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.25 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Two Quatro G3
1000 USD par mois
297%
0
0
USD
366
USD
87
78%
549
90%
95%
14.10
0.50
USD
36%
1:50
Copier

