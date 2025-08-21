Divisas / VRTX
VRTX: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
387.15 USD 4.21 (1.08%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VRTX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 386.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 396.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
386.47 396.31
Rango anual
378.00 519.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 391.36
- Open
- 392.94
- Bid
- 387.15
- Ask
- 387.45
- Low
- 386.47
- High
- 396.31
- Volumen
- 4.704 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.08%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.99%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.26%
- Cambio anual
- -18.03%
