CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / VRTX
Volver a Acciones

VRTX: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

387.15 USD 4.21 (1.08%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VRTX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 386.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 396.31.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRTX News

Rango diario
386.47 396.31
Rango anual
378.00 519.88
Cierres anteriores
391.36
Open
392.94
Bid
387.15
Ask
387.45
Low
386.47
High
396.31
Volumen
4.704 K
Cambio diario
-1.08%
Cambio mensual
-0.99%
Cambio a 6 meses
-20.26%
Cambio anual
-18.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B