Valute / VRTX
VRTX: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
383.12 USD 3.99 (1.03%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VRTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 382.60 e ad un massimo di 389.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRTX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
382.60 389.46
Intervallo Annuale
378.00 519.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 387.11
- Apertura
- 388.99
- Bid
- 383.12
- Ask
- 383.42
- Minimo
- 382.60
- Massimo
- 389.46
- Volume
- 4.347 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.88%
20 settembre, sabato