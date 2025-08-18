QuotesSections
Currencies / VRTX
VRTX: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

393.68 USD 0.47 (0.12%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VRTX exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 391.91 and at a high of 395.45.

Follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
391.91 395.45
Year Range
378.00 519.88
Previous Close
393.21
Open
392.59
Bid
393.68
Ask
393.98
Low
391.91
High
395.45
Volume
1.332 K
Daily Change
0.12%
Month Change
0.68%
6 Months Change
-18.92%
Year Change
-16.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%