NTNX: Nutanix Inc - Class A

77.66 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NTNX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.90.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nutanix Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
76.90 78.90
Rango anual
54.66 83.14
Cierres anteriores
77.70
Open
77.00
Bid
77.66
Ask
77.96
Low
76.90
High
78.90
Volumen
9.018 K
Cambio diario
-0.05%
Cambio mensual
17.67%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.90%
Cambio anual
30.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B