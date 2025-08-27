Divisas / NTNX
NTNX: Nutanix Inc - Class A
77.66 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NTNX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nutanix Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
76.90 78.90
Rango anual
54.66 83.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.70
- Open
- 77.00
- Bid
- 77.66
- Ask
- 77.96
- Low
- 76.90
- High
- 78.90
- Volumen
- 9.018 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.90%
- Cambio anual
- 30.50%
