QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NTNX
Tornare a Azioni

NTNX: Nutanix Inc - Class A

77.09 USD 1.07 (1.37%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTNX ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.82 e ad un massimo di 79.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Nutanix Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NTNX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.82 79.56
Intervallo Annuale
54.66 83.14
Chiusura Precedente
78.16
Apertura
78.62
Bid
77.09
Ask
77.39
Minimo
76.82
Massimo
79.56
Volume
17.371 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.37%
Variazione Mensile
16.80%
Variazione Semestrale
11.08%
Variazione Annuale
29.54%
20 settembre, sabato