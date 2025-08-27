Valute / NTNX
NTNX: Nutanix Inc - Class A
77.09 USD 1.07 (1.37%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTNX ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.82 e ad un massimo di 79.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Nutanix Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NTNX News
- L’ex CTO di Intel Greg Lavender entra nel consiglio di amministrazione di Nutanix
- Former Intel CTO Greg Lavender joins Nutanix board of directors
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Nutanix at Goldman Sachs Conference: Aiming for Hybrid Cloud Leadership
- Why Nutanix Stock Is Trading Higher Monday - Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Apple, Alibaba and Robinhood rise premarket; Stellantis falls
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- What's Going On With Nutanix Stock Thursday? - Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Nutanix stock maintains Overweight rating at KeyBanc on strong earnings
- Nutanix- What To Make Of The Q4 Results (NASDAQ:NTNX)
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Nutanix stock amid dip
- Cooper Companies Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetApp, Urban Outfitters, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Nutanix stock price target lowered to $93 by BofA on higher expenses
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Nutanix, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NTNX)
- Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nutanix Q4 FY2025 slides: Revenue jumps 19%, operating margin expands significantly
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nutanix (NTNX) Q4 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Nutanix surpasses Q4 2025 earnings expectations
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.82 79.56
Intervallo Annuale
54.66 83.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 78.16
- Apertura
- 78.62
- Bid
- 77.09
- Ask
- 77.39
- Minimo
- 76.82
- Massimo
- 79.56
- Volume
- 17.371 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.54%
20 settembre, sabato