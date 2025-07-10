Divisas / HDB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HDB: HDFC Bank Limited
36.01 USD 0.84 (2.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HDB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas HDFC Bank Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HDB News
- HSBC or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- BAP vs. HDB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Harding Loevner International Equity ADR Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HLMIX)
- FLIN ETF: Strong Trends, Poor Track Record (NYSEARCA:FLIN)
- BBD or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Janus Henderson Overseas ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:MCEIX)
- HDFC Bank files revised annual report for FY 2024-25 with updated leadership profiles
- Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEMKX)
- Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- HDFC Bank: Growth To Rebound From Here, Reiterate Hold Rating On Expensive Valuation (NYSE:HDB)
- Deutsche Bank, Other Fast-Moving European Bank Earnings Due. Could They Match U.S. Lenders?
- HDFC Bank Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HDB)
- HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- BBD vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- HDFC Bank stock price target raised to INR2,300 by CLSA on strong results
- HDFC Bank ADR earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Tesla, Alphabet, GE Vernova And Defense Stocks
- Icici Bank, HDFC Face Key Test As Margins Challenge India Bank Earnings
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Myriad Exits HDB, Dumps 49,580 Shares
- BGY: 8%+ Yield On Global Dividends (NYSE:BGY)
- JPMorgan investment trusts reveal top holdings as of June 30
Rango diario
35.45 36.46
Rango anual
34.95 79.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.17
- Open
- 35.59
- Bid
- 36.01
- Ask
- 36.31
- Low
- 35.45
- High
- 36.46
- Volumen
- 7.040 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.39%
- Cambio mensual
- -49.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -44.39%
- Cambio anual
- -43.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B