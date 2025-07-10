Valute / HDB
HDB: HDFC Bank Limited
35.45 USD 0.17 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HDB ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.39 e ad un massimo di 35.98.
Segui le dinamiche di HDFC Bank Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.39 35.98
Intervallo Annuale
34.95 79.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.62
- Apertura
- 35.74
- Bid
- 35.45
- Ask
- 35.75
- Minimo
- 35.39
- Massimo
- 35.98
- Volume
- 3.186 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -49.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -45.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -44.02%
20 settembre, sabato