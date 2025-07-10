QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HDB
Tornare a Azioni

HDB: HDFC Bank Limited

35.45 USD 0.17 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HDB ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.39 e ad un massimo di 35.98.

Segui le dinamiche di HDFC Bank Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HDB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.39 35.98
Intervallo Annuale
34.95 79.61
Chiusura Precedente
35.62
Apertura
35.74
Bid
35.45
Ask
35.75
Minimo
35.39
Massimo
35.98
Volume
3.186 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.48%
Variazione Mensile
-49.81%
Variazione Semestrale
-45.25%
Variazione Annuale
-44.02%
20 settembre, sabato