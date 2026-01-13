SignalsSections
KAUSER AHMED

BNK 1908672289

KAUSER AHMED
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
13 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
4 (23.53%)
Best trade:
42.78 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
74.89 USD (28 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.89 USD (78 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (64.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.60 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
137.74
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
39.62
Expected Payoff:
4.29 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-0.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.18 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.35 USD
Maximal:
0.53 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 45
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
EURUSD 2.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.13 12:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 8 days. This comprises 3.83% of days out of the 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 1.91% of days out of the 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.13 12:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
