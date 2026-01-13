- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
13 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
4 (23.53%)
Best trade:
42.78 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
74.89 USD (28 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.89 USD (78 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (64.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.60 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
137.74
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
39.62
Expected Payoff:
4.29 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-0.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.18 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.35 USD
Maximal:
0.53 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews