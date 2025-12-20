SignalsSections
KAUSER AHMED

HOT5412302

KAUSER AHMED
0 reviews
Reliability
113 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2023 118%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
112 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
28 (20.00%)
Best trade:
74.49 USD
Worst trade:
-63.75 USD
Gross Profit:
804.40 USD (2 246 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-405.10 USD (1 631 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (205.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.81 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.88%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
68 (48.57%)
Short Trades:
72 (51.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
7.18 USD
Average Loss:
-14.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-85.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.75 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.58%
Annual Forecast:
104.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
150.29 USD (33.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.08% (150.29 USD)
By Equity:
2.75% (30.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 54
XAUUSDr 43
GBPUSDb 12
BTCUSD 9
EURUSDb 6
USDJPYr 6
GBPUSDr 5
XAUEUR 4
USA100 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr -73
XAUUSDr 247
GBPUSDb 33
BTCUSD 15
EURUSDb 12
USDJPYr 19
GBPUSDr 20
XAUEUR 127
USA100 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr -6.6K
XAUUSDr 16K
GBPUSDb 3K
BTCUSD 585K
EURUSDb 1.2K
USDJPYr 2.7K
GBPUSDr 1.9K
XAUEUR 12K
USA100 379
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.49 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.20 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 83 days. This comprises 10.55% of days out of the 787 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 13:50
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 2.29% of days out of 787 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
