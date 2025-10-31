SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trade Ex
KAUSER AHMED

Trade Ex

KAUSER AHMED
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
Exness-Real17
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
6 321.07 BDT
Worst trade:
-4 863.10 BDT
Gross Profit:
21 319.22 BDT (1 097 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 863.10 BDT (392 897 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (16 544.78 BDT)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 544.78 BDT (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
47.06%
Max deposit load:
2.18%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
4.38
Expected Payoff:
1 371.34 BDT
Average Profit:
1 938.11 BDT
Average Loss:
-4 863.10 BDT
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4 863.10 BDT)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 863.10 BDT (1)
Monthly growth:
11.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BDT
Maximal:
4 863.10 BDT (6.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.51% (4 863.10 BDT)
By Equity:
15.58% (10 393.21 BDT)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 8
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 7.9K
XAUUSD 8.5K
EURUSD 19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 637K
XAUUSD 68K
EURUSD 21
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 321.07 BDT
Worst trade: -4 863 BDT
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 544.78 BDT
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 863.10 BDT

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 70
VantageInternational-Demo
0.06 × 561
Exness-Real17
0.42 × 993
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
1.54 × 102
Exness-Real16
2.94 × 16
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
7.67 × 3
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.13 × 16
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 07:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 07:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 13:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 12:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.05 12:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 12:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.04 00:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.04 00:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.18 09:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 08:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade Ex
3000 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
75K
BDT
10
0%
12
91%
47%
4.38
1 371.34
BDT
16%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.