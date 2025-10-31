- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
6 321.07 BDT
Worst trade:
-4 863.10 BDT
Gross Profit:
21 319.22 BDT (1 097 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 863.10 BDT (392 897 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (16 544.78 BDT)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 544.78 BDT (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
47.06%
Max deposit load:
2.18%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
4.38
Expected Payoff:
1 371.34 BDT
Average Profit:
1 938.11 BDT
Average Loss:
-4 863.10 BDT
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4 863.10 BDT)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 863.10 BDT (1)
Monthly growth:
11.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BDT
Maximal:
4 863.10 BDT (6.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.51% (4 863.10 BDT)
By Equity:
15.58% (10 393.21 BDT)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|7.9K
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|EURUSD
|19
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|637K
|XAUUSD
|68K
|EURUSD
|21
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 321.07 BDT
Worst trade: -4 863 BDT
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 544.78 BDT
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 863.10 BDT
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 70
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.06 × 561
Exness-Real17
|0.42 × 993
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
|1.54 × 102
Exness-Real16
|2.94 × 16
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|7.67 × 3
Exness-Real9
|9.02 × 312
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.13 × 16
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|113.84 × 90
