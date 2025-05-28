- Growth
Trades:
368
Profit Trades:
324 (88.04%)
Loss Trades:
44 (11.96%)
Best trade:
102.45 USD
Worst trade:
-183.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 578.64 USD (125 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 264.40 USD (53 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (43.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.90 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.94%
Max deposit load:
10.98%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
206 (55.98%)
Short Trades:
162 (44.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
4.87 USD
Average Loss:
-28.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-484.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-484.35 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.45%
Annual Forecast:
41.81%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
514.17 USD (45.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.31% (514.17 USD)
By Equity:
23.51% (128.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|133
|NZDCAD
|132
|XAUUSD
|92
|BTCUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|65
|NZDCAD
|61
|XAUUSD
|105
|BTCUSD
|57
|EURUSD
|27
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|6.8K
|NZDCAD
|7.2K
|XAUUSD
|22
|BTCUSD
|57K
|EURUSD
|781
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +102.45 USD
Worst trade: -184 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -484.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.47 × 34
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.51 × 49
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.59 × 125
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.82 × 39
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.84 × 67
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.89 × 241
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.93 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.93 × 259
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.02 × 223
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|1.07 × 27
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.10 × 279
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.11 × 171
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.14 × 103
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.14 × 295
|
Exness-Real14
|1.18 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 451
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.19 × 21
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
197%
0
0
USD
USD
614
USD
USD
38
72%
368
88%
99%
1.24
0.85
USD
USD
32%
1:500