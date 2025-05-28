SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MT8086040
KAUSER AHMED

MT8086040

KAUSER AHMED
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 197%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
368
Profit Trades:
324 (88.04%)
Loss Trades:
44 (11.96%)
Best trade:
102.45 USD
Worst trade:
-183.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 578.64 USD (125 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 264.40 USD (53 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (43.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.90 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.94%
Max deposit load:
10.98%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
206 (55.98%)
Short Trades:
162 (44.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
4.87 USD
Average Loss:
-28.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-484.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-484.35 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.45%
Annual Forecast:
41.81%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
514.17 USD (45.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.31% (514.17 USD)
By Equity:
23.51% (128.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 133
NZDCAD 132
XAUUSD 92
BTCUSD 8
EURUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 65
NZDCAD 61
XAUUSD 105
BTCUSD 57
EURUSD 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 6.8K
NZDCAD 7.2K
XAUUSD 22
BTCUSD 57K
EURUSD 781
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.45 USD
Worst trade: -184 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -484.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 3
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.47 × 34
ICMarkets-Live02
0.50 × 2
FxPro.com-Real07
0.51 × 49
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.59 × 125
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.82 × 39
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.84 × 67
EquitiGroup-Live
0.89 × 241
LQD1-Live01
0.93 × 14
Tickmill-Live05
0.93 × 259
ACYCapital-Live02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.02 × 223
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
1.07 × 27
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.10 × 279
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.11 × 171
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.14 × 103
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.14 × 295
Exness-Real14
1.18 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 451
ThreeTrader-Live
1.19 × 21
162 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 01:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 18:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 18:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 19:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 15:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 05:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 17:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 01:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 03:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MT8086040
3000 USD per month
197%
0
0
USD
614
USD
38
72%
368
88%
99%
1.24
0.85
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.