- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
19 (76.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (24.00%)
Best trade:
6.16 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
31.75 USD (2 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.69 USD (385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (24.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.51 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.09%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
7 (28.00%)
Short Trades:
18 (72.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.77
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-0.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.15 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
4.51 USD (1.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.38% (1.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|27
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.16 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|0.64 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.95 × 584
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.84 × 366
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.09 × 292
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|2.12 × 17
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.17 × 77
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.49 × 194
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.57 × 585
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.66 × 130
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
324
USD
USD
2
0%
25
76%
100%
6.76
1.08
USD
USD
0%
1:500