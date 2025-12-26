SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DeepTrader
Jian Bing Wang

DeepTrader

Jian Bing Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 844%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 053
Profit Trades:
811 (77.01%)
Loss Trades:
242 (22.98%)
Best trade:
49.17 USD
Worst trade:
-35.79 USD
Gross Profit:
1 975.34 USD (380 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 130.90 USD (207 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
116 (324.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
324.53 USD (116)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.59%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
660 (62.68%)
Short Trades:
393 (37.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-4.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-188.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.63 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
42.92%
Annual Forecast:
520.78%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
188.63 USD (29.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.43% (188.63 USD)
By Equity:
20.91% (196.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.r 219
XAUUSD.r 163
GBPAUD.r 76
EURAUD.r 57
EURCAD.r 51
AUDCHF.r 49
EURGBP.r 47
GBPCAD.r 43
EURNZD.r 39
GBPNZD.r 38
EURUSD.r 37
GBPCHF.r 36
AUDNZD.r 34
CADCHF.r 34
NZDCAD.r 30
EURCHF.r 25
AUDCAD.r 23
AUDUSD.r 18
NZDCHF.r 18
USDJPY.r 6
BTCUSD 6
USDCHF.r 3
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.r 119
XAUUSD.r 184
GBPAUD.r 55
EURAUD.r 64
EURCAD.r 37
AUDCHF.r 29
EURGBP.r 20
GBPCAD.r 92
EURNZD.r 75
GBPNZD.r 78
EURUSD.r 5
GBPCHF.r -11
AUDNZD.r 53
CADCHF.r -9
NZDCAD.r 25
EURCHF.r -2
AUDCAD.r 21
AUDUSD.r 6
NZDCHF.r -15
USDJPY.r 5
BTCUSD 5
USDCHF.r 6
NZDUSD.r 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.r 12K
XAUUSD.r 19K
GBPAUD.r 9.8K
EURAUD.r 12K
EURCAD.r 6.2K
AUDCHF.r 2.2K
EURGBP.r 2.1K
GBPCAD.r 13K
EURNZD.r 14K
GBPNZD.r 14K
EURUSD.r 955
GBPCHF.r -825
AUDNZD.r 9.8K
CADCHF.r -549
NZDCAD.r 3.8K
EURCHF.r 515
AUDCAD.r 3.2K
AUDUSD.r 741
NZDCHF.r -944
USDJPY.r 868
BTCUSD 50K
USDCHF.r 586
NZDUSD.r 219
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.17 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 116
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A strategy with low retracements and steady growth, make sure you follow it for at least a month to stay patient.
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DeepTrader
30 USD per month
844%
0
0
USD
944
USD
64
70%
1 053
77%
100%
1.74
0.80
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.