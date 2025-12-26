- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 053
Profit Trades:
811 (77.01%)
Loss Trades:
242 (22.98%)
Best trade:
49.17 USD
Worst trade:
-35.79 USD
Gross Profit:
1 975.34 USD (380 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 130.90 USD (207 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
116 (324.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
324.53 USD (116)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.59%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
660 (62.68%)
Short Trades:
393 (37.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-4.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-188.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.63 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
42.92%
Annual Forecast:
520.78%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
188.63 USD (29.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.43% (188.63 USD)
By Equity:
20.91% (196.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.r
|219
|XAUUSD.r
|163
|GBPAUD.r
|76
|EURAUD.r
|57
|EURCAD.r
|51
|AUDCHF.r
|49
|EURGBP.r
|47
|GBPCAD.r
|43
|EURNZD.r
|39
|GBPNZD.r
|38
|EURUSD.r
|37
|GBPCHF.r
|36
|AUDNZD.r
|34
|CADCHF.r
|34
|NZDCAD.r
|30
|EURCHF.r
|25
|AUDCAD.r
|23
|AUDUSD.r
|18
|NZDCHF.r
|18
|USDJPY.r
|6
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDCHF.r
|3
|NZDUSD.r
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD.r
|119
|XAUUSD.r
|184
|GBPAUD.r
|55
|EURAUD.r
|64
|EURCAD.r
|37
|AUDCHF.r
|29
|EURGBP.r
|20
|GBPCAD.r
|92
|EURNZD.r
|75
|GBPNZD.r
|78
|EURUSD.r
|5
|GBPCHF.r
|-11
|AUDNZD.r
|53
|CADCHF.r
|-9
|NZDCAD.r
|25
|EURCHF.r
|-2
|AUDCAD.r
|21
|AUDUSD.r
|6
|NZDCHF.r
|-15
|USDJPY.r
|5
|BTCUSD
|5
|USDCHF.r
|6
|NZDUSD.r
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD.r
|12K
|XAUUSD.r
|19K
|GBPAUD.r
|9.8K
|EURAUD.r
|12K
|EURCAD.r
|6.2K
|AUDCHF.r
|2.2K
|EURGBP.r
|2.1K
|GBPCAD.r
|13K
|EURNZD.r
|14K
|GBPNZD.r
|14K
|EURUSD.r
|955
|GBPCHF.r
|-825
|AUDNZD.r
|9.8K
|CADCHF.r
|-549
|NZDCAD.r
|3.8K
|EURCHF.r
|515
|AUDCAD.r
|3.2K
|AUDUSD.r
|741
|NZDCHF.r
|-944
|USDJPY.r
|868
|BTCUSD
|50K
|USDCHF.r
|586
|NZDUSD.r
|219
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.17 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 116
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A strategy with low retracements and steady growth, make sure you follow it for at least a month to stay patient.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
844%
0
0
USD
USD
944
USD
USD
64
70%
1 053
77%
100%
1.74
0.80
USD
USD
29%
1:500