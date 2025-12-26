- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
660
Profit Trades:
659 (99.84%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.15%)
Best trade:
6.37 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 006.51 USD (240 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.11 USD (11 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
422 (1 290.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 290.09 USD (422)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.89
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.21%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
18240.00
Long Trades:
335 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
325 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
18241.00
Expected Payoff:
3.04 USD
Average Profit:
3.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.76%
Annual Forecast:
324.67%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
35.89% (888.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY#
|44
|CADCHF#
|40
|EURNZD#
|36
|USDCHF#
|36
|USDCAD#
|35
|GBPCHF#
|34
|EURAUD#
|34
|GBPCAD#
|33
|EURCHF#
|32
|GBPUSD#
|32
|GBPNZD#
|31
|EURGBP#
|29
|NZDCAD#
|29
|NZDCHF#
|28
|NZDUSD#
|28
|GBPAUD#
|27
|AUDCHF#
|27
|EURCAD#
|26
|AUDNZD#
|24
|AUDUSD#
|23
|EURUSD#
|18
|AUDCAD#
|13
|GOLD#
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY#
|133
|CADCHF#
|120
|EURNZD#
|109
|USDCHF#
|109
|USDCAD#
|107
|GBPCHF#
|103
|EURAUD#
|103
|GBPCAD#
|100
|EURCHF#
|96
|GBPUSD#
|98
|GBPNZD#
|95
|EURGBP#
|88
|NZDCAD#
|91
|NZDCHF#
|93
|NZDUSD#
|85
|GBPAUD#
|83
|AUDCHF#
|81
|EURCAD#
|78
|AUDNZD#
|73
|AUDUSD#
|69
|EURUSD#
|54
|AUDCAD#
|39
|GOLD#
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY#
|20K
|CADCHF#
|9.6K
|EURNZD#
|19K
|USDCHF#
|8.7K
|USDCAD#
|15K
|GBPCHF#
|8.2K
|EURAUD#
|16K
|GBPCAD#
|14K
|EURCHF#
|7.7K
|GBPUSD#
|9.8K
|GBPNZD#
|17K
|EURGBP#
|6.6K
|NZDCAD#
|13K
|NZDCHF#
|7.4K
|NZDUSD#
|8.4K
|GBPAUD#
|13K
|AUDCHF#
|6.5K
|EURCAD#
|11K
|AUDNZD#
|13K
|AUDUSD#
|6.9K
|EURUSD#
|5.4K
|AUDCAD#
|5.5K
|GOLD#
|-11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.37 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 422
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 290.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
For $500, follow one position; for $1,000, follow two positions; and so on.Please do not withdraw prematurely; follow the order for at least one month.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
401%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
13
99%
660
99%
100%
18240.99
3.04
USD
USD
36%
1:500