Jian Bing Wang

DeepTime

Jian Bing Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 401%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
660
Profit Trades:
659 (99.84%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.15%)
Best trade:
6.37 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 006.51 USD (240 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.11 USD (11 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
422 (1 290.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 290.09 USD (422)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.89
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.21%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
18240.00
Long Trades:
335 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
325 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
18241.00
Expected Payoff:
3.04 USD
Average Profit:
3.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.76%
Annual Forecast:
324.67%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
35.89% (888.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY# 44
CADCHF# 40
EURNZD# 36
USDCHF# 36
USDCAD# 35
GBPCHF# 34
EURAUD# 34
GBPCAD# 33
EURCHF# 32
GBPUSD# 32
GBPNZD# 31
EURGBP# 29
NZDCAD# 29
NZDCHF# 28
NZDUSD# 28
GBPAUD# 27
AUDCHF# 27
EURCAD# 26
AUDNZD# 24
AUDUSD# 23
EURUSD# 18
AUDCAD# 13
GOLD# 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY# 133
CADCHF# 120
EURNZD# 109
USDCHF# 109
USDCAD# 107
GBPCHF# 103
EURAUD# 103
GBPCAD# 100
EURCHF# 96
GBPUSD# 98
GBPNZD# 95
EURGBP# 88
NZDCAD# 91
NZDCHF# 93
NZDUSD# 85
GBPAUD# 83
AUDCHF# 81
EURCAD# 78
AUDNZD# 73
AUDUSD# 69
EURUSD# 54
AUDCAD# 39
GOLD# 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY# 20K
CADCHF# 9.6K
EURNZD# 19K
USDCHF# 8.7K
USDCAD# 15K
GBPCHF# 8.2K
EURAUD# 16K
GBPCAD# 14K
EURCHF# 7.7K
GBPUSD# 9.8K
GBPNZD# 17K
EURGBP# 6.6K
NZDCAD# 13K
NZDCHF# 7.4K
NZDUSD# 8.4K
GBPAUD# 13K
AUDCHF# 6.5K
EURCAD# 11K
AUDNZD# 13K
AUDUSD# 6.9K
EURUSD# 5.4K
AUDCAD# 5.5K
GOLD# -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.37 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 422
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 290.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

For $500, follow one position; for $1,000, follow two positions; and so on.Please do not withdraw prematurely; follow the order for at least one month.
No reviews
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 10:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 11:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.