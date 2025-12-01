SignalsSections
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 229%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
456
Profit Trades:
334 (73.24%)
Loss Trades:
122 (26.75%)
Best trade:
1 087.41 USD
Worst trade:
-886.84 USD
Gross Profit:
39 858.54 USD (3 947 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 876.21 USD (3 138 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
29.46%
Max deposit load:
34.78%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.25
Long Trades:
239 (52.41%)
Short Trades:
217 (47.59%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
46.01 USD
Average Profit:
119.34 USD
Average Loss:
-154.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
27.62%
Annual Forecast:
335.17%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
893.53 USD
Maximal:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
By Equity:
2.55% (633.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 247
XAUUSD 153
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3K
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 756K
XAUUSD 46K
EURUSD 7.6K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 087.41 USD
Worst trade: -887 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 899.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -621.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
102 more...
Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


No reviews
