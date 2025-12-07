SignalsSections
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

AIST Pro stabil

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2024 111%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 108
Profit Trades:
778 (70.21%)
Loss Trades:
330 (29.78%)
Best trade:
327.50 USD
Worst trade:
-537.50 USD
Gross Profit:
40 762.12 USD (7 085 612 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 586.57 USD (5 462 545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (1 659.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 659.57 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.79%
Max deposit load:
10.54%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.72
Long Trades:
563 (50.81%)
Short Trades:
545 (49.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
10.09 USD
Average Profit:
52.39 USD
Average Loss:
-89.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-901.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 198.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.20%
Annual Forecast:
111.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
325.46 USD
Maximal:
3 004.02 USD (58.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.67% (3 004.02 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (416.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 469
XAUUSD 263
US30 154
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 62
GBPJPY 59
USDCNH 38
GBPCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.9K
XAUUSD 7.9K
US30 -1.5K
GBPUSD 399
USDJPY -24
GBPJPY 434
USDCNH 100
GBPCAD -15
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.6M
XAUUSD 33K
US30 -61K
GBPUSD 2K
USDJPY 174
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDCNH 6.5K
GBPCAD -404
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +327.50 USD
Worst trade: -538 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 659.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -901.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.33 × 3
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.52 × 44
ICMarkets-Live12
0.53 × 40
ICMarkets-Live18
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.59 × 74
ICMarkets-Live23
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.86 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.90 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US05-Live
1.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.07 × 136
Tickmill-Live05
1.17 × 6
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
1.23 × 88
Exness-Real9
1.24 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.25 × 48
LQDLLC-Live02
1.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
1.36 × 104
123 more...
Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

  • the strength of the level,

  • the number of retests,

  • the market’s reaction to the zone,

  • the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

  • Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

  • Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

  • Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

  • No martingale.

  • No grid or lot-increasing logic.

  • Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

  • Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.

Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

  • more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

  • reduced drawdown volatility,

  • a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

  • less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.

https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.


No reviews
2025.12.07 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
