Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
28 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 230%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
466
Gewinntrades:
344 (73.81%)
Verlusttrades:
122 (26.18%)
Bester Trade:
1 087.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-886.84 USD
Bruttoprofit:
40 027.74 USD (3 987 755 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-18 876.21 USD (3 138 065 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
23.31%
Max deposit load:
34.78%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.30
Long-Positionen:
245 (52.58%)
Short-Positionen:
221 (47.42%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
45.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
116.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-154.72 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
24.23%
Jahresprognose:
293.99%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
893.53 USD
Maximaler:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
Kapital:
2.55% (633.32 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 256
XAUUSD 154
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 797K
XAUUSD 46K
EURUSD 7.6K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 087.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -887 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 899.36 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -621.71 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live25" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
noch 102 ...
Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


Keine Bewertungen
