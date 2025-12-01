SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Long Invest
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 171%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
403
Bénéfice trades:
293 (72.70%)
Perte trades:
110 (27.30%)
Meilleure transaction:
664.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-886.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
32 452.69 USD (3 564 669 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 766.48 USD (2 616 616 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.73%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.67
Longs trades:
206 (51.12%)
Courts trades:
197 (48.88%)
Facteur de profit:
1.94
Rendement attendu:
38.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
110.76 USD
Perte moyenne:
-152.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.00%
Prévision annuelle:
376.13%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
893.53 USD
Maximal:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.79% (197.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
XAUUSD 135
EURUSD 29
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.6K
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 905K
XAUUSD 36K
EURUSD 7.2K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +664.17 USD
Pire transaction: -887 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 899.36 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -621.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 146
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
102 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


Aucun avis
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Long Invest
35 USD par mois
171%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
24
97%
403
72%
100%
1.93
38.92
USD
19%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.