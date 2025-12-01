SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Long Invest
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 171%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
403
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
293 (72.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
110 (27.30%)
En iyi işlem:
664.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-886.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
32 452.69 USD (3 564 669 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 766.48 USD (2 616 616 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.73%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.67
Alış işlemleri:
206 (51.12%)
Satış işlemleri:
197 (48.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.94
Beklenen getiri:
38.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
110.76 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-152.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
31.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
376.13%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
893.53 USD
Maksimum:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.79% (197.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
XAUUSD 135
EURUSD 29
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 3.6K
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 905K
XAUUSD 36K
EURUSD 7.2K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +664.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -887 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 899.36 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -621.71 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 146
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
102 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


İnceleme yok
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Long Invest
Ayda 35 USD
171%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
24
97%
403
72%
100%
1.93
38.92
USD
19%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.