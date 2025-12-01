SinaisSeções
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
28 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 230%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
463
Negociações com lucro:
341 (73.65%)
Negociações com perda:
122 (26.35%)
Melhor negociação:
1 087.41 USD
Pior negociação:
-886.84 USD
Lucro bruto:
39 971.74 USD (3 973 755 pips)
Perda bruta:
-18 876.21 USD (3 138 065 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
24.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
34.78%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.29
Negociações longas:
243 (52.48%)
Negociações curtas:
220 (47.52%)
Fator de lucro:
2.12
Valor esperado:
45.56 USD
Lucro médio:
117.22 USD
Perda média:
-154.72 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
26.37%
Previsão anual:
320.01%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
893.53 USD
Máximo:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.55% (633.32 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 253
XAUUSD 154
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 783K
XAUUSD 46K
EURUSD 7.6K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 087.41 USD
Pior negociação: -887 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 899.36 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -621.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
102 mais ...
Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Long Invest
35 USD por mês
230%
0
0
USD
30K
USD
28
98%
463
73%
24%
2.11
45.56
USD
19%
1:100
