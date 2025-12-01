SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Long Invest
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
28 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 230%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
463
Transacciones Rentables:
341 (73.65%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
122 (26.35%)
Mejor transacción:
1 087.41 USD
Peor transacción:
-886.84 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
39 971.74 USD (3 973 755 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-18 876.21 USD (3 138 065 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
24.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
34.78%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
21
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.29
Transacciones Largas:
243 (52.48%)
Transacciones Cortas:
220 (47.52%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.12
Beneficio Esperado:
45.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
117.22 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-154.72 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
26.37%
Pronóstico anual:
320.01%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
893.53 USD
Máxima:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
De fondos:
2.55% (633.32 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 253
XAUUSD 154
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 783K
XAUUSD 46K
EURUSD 7.6K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 087.41 USD
Peor transacción: -887 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 899.36 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -621.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
otros 102...
Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Long Invest
35 USD al mes
230%
0
0
USD
30K
USD
28
98%
463
73%
24%
2.11
45.56
USD
19%
1:100
