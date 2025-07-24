The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19 1.33 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live22 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live14 2.96 × 23 ICMarketsSC-Live18 5.50 × 2 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 11.00 × 2 DooFintech-Live 5 11.93 × 488 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 12.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 12.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 12.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 24 13.33 × 3 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 15.10 × 10 TitanFX-06 16.54 × 13 PlexyTrade-Live 19.00 × 1 Swissquote-Live1 21.00 × 1 Axi-US15-Live 21.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 27.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor