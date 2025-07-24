- Growth
Trades:
11 903
Profit Trades:
9 126 (76.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 777 (23.33%)
Best trade:
441.60 USD
Worst trade:
-458.28 USD
Gross Profit:
52 003.68 USD (1 420 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 360.33 USD (1 226 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (637.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
637.74 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
53.91%
Max deposit load:
8.60%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.22
Long Trades:
7 239 (60.82%)
Short Trades:
4 664 (39.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
5.70 USD
Average Loss:
-15.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-78.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-790.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.92%
Annual Forecast:
71.82%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
115.52 USD
Maximal:
2 994.49 USD (11.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.49% (2 994.49 USD)
By Equity:
8.37% (1 714.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11695
|GBPCAD
|29
|GBPJPY
|27
|GBPAUD
|27
|CADJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|15
|EURAUD
|13
|EURCAD
|13
|NZDCAD
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDNZD
|5
|EURUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.2K
|GBPCAD
|66
|GBPJPY
|75
|GBPAUD
|55
|CADJPY
|32
|EURJPY
|25
|EURAUD
|36
|EURCAD
|34
|NZDCAD
|-5
|USDJPY
|18
|NZDJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|-5
|EURUSD
|10
|NZDUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDUSD
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|195K
|GBPCAD
|-1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-244
|GBPAUD
|593
|CADJPY
|26
|EURJPY
|37
|EURAUD
|520
|EURCAD
|-579
|NZDCAD
|-67
|USDJPY
|304
|NZDJPY
|56
|AUDJPY
|148
|GBPUSD
|206
|USDCAD
|233
|AUDNZD
|-110
|EURUSD
|152
|NZDUSD
|87
|AUDCAD
|30
|EURGBP
|20
|AUDUSD
|70
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +441.60 USD
Worst trade: -458 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|2.96 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|5.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|11.00 × 2
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|11.93 × 488
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|12.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|12.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|12.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|13.33 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|15.10 × 10
|
TitanFX-06
|16.54 × 13
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|19.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Live1
|21.00 × 1
|
Axi-US15-Live
|21.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|27.00 × 1
黄金超短线+最低跟随10000,0.01
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
36 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
30K
USD
USD
22
64%
11 903
76%
54%
1.22
0.81
USD
USD
11%
1:500