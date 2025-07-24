SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mon001
Zhao Ke

Mon001

Zhao Ke
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 36 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 903
Profit Trades:
9 126 (76.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 777 (23.33%)
Best trade:
441.60 USD
Worst trade:
-458.28 USD
Gross Profit:
52 003.68 USD (1 420 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 360.33 USD (1 226 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (637.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
637.74 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
53.91%
Max deposit load:
8.60%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.22
Long Trades:
7 239 (60.82%)
Short Trades:
4 664 (39.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
5.70 USD
Average Loss:
-15.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-78.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-790.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.92%
Annual Forecast:
71.82%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
115.52 USD
Maximal:
2 994.49 USD (11.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.49% (2 994.49 USD)
By Equity:
8.37% (1 714.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11695
GBPCAD 29
GBPJPY 27
GBPAUD 27
CADJPY 22
EURJPY 15
EURAUD 13
EURCAD 13
NZDCAD 10
USDJPY 9
NZDJPY 9
AUDJPY 7
GBPUSD 6
USDCAD 6
AUDNZD 5
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURGBP 2
AUDUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.2K
GBPCAD 66
GBPJPY 75
GBPAUD 55
CADJPY 32
EURJPY 25
EURAUD 36
EURCAD 34
NZDCAD -5
USDJPY 18
NZDJPY 7
AUDJPY 13
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD 11
AUDNZD -5
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
AUDCAD 1
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 4
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 195K
GBPCAD -1.5K
GBPJPY -244
GBPAUD 593
CADJPY 26
EURJPY 37
EURAUD 520
EURCAD -579
NZDCAD -67
USDJPY 304
NZDJPY 56
AUDJPY 148
GBPUSD 206
USDCAD 233
AUDNZD -110
EURUSD 152
NZDUSD 87
AUDCAD 30
EURGBP 20
AUDUSD 70
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +441.60 USD
Worst trade: -458 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
2.96 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live18
5.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
11.00 × 2
DooFintech-Live 5
11.93 × 488
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
12.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
12.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
12.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
13.33 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
15.10 × 10
TitanFX-06
16.54 × 13
PlexyTrade-Live
19.00 × 1
Swissquote-Live1
21.00 × 1
Axi-US15-Live
21.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
27.00 × 1
黄金超短线+最低跟随10000,0.01
No reviews
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 01:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 01:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 09:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 16:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 09:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 04:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 18:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.24 23:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
