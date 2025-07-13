- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
23 (27.05%)
Loss Trades:
62 (72.94%)
Best trade:
23.36 USD
Worst trade:
-6.59 USD
Gross Profit:
122.22 USD (12 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105.57 USD (10 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (9.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.36 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
29.39%
Max deposit load:
2.68%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.34
Long Trades:
39 (45.88%)
Short Trades:
46 (54.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-1.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-21.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.06 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
3.58%
Annual Forecast:
43.42%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.37 USD
Maximal:
48.70 USD (14.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.23% (48.66 USD)
By Equity:
1.94% (6.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|36
|GBPUSD
|25
|USDJPY
|24
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-14
|GBPUSD
|43
|USDJPY
|-13
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-532
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.36 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 73
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.31 × 13
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 172
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.84 × 6598
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.92 × 4481
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.00 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.09 × 34
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.17 × 157
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
Performance of Colorful Long-tailed Tit EA.
Trade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY pairs.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
317
USD
USD
31
98%
85
27%
29%
1.15
0.20
USD
USD
14%
1:500