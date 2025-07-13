SignalsSections
Tetsushi O-nishi

Colorful Long tailed Tit

Tetsushi O-nishi
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
23 (27.05%)
Loss Trades:
62 (72.94%)
Best trade:
23.36 USD
Worst trade:
-6.59 USD
Gross Profit:
122.22 USD (12 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105.57 USD (10 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (9.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.36 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
29.39%
Max deposit load:
2.68%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.34
Long Trades:
39 (45.88%)
Short Trades:
46 (54.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-1.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-21.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.06 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
3.58%
Annual Forecast:
43.42%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.37 USD
Maximal:
48.70 USD (14.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.23% (48.66 USD)
By Equity:
1.94% (6.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 36
GBPUSD 25
USDJPY 24
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -14
GBPUSD 43
USDJPY -13
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -532
GBPUSD 3.8K
USDJPY -1.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.36 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 73
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.31 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 172
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.84 × 6598
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 4481
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.00 × 10
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
Exness-MT5Real5
1.09 × 34
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 157
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
42 more...
Performance of Colorful Long-tailed Tit EA.
Trade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY pairs.
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 00:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 08:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.31 05:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 10:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
