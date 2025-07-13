- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
13 (19.11%)
Loss Trades:
55 (80.88%)
Best trade:
16.24 USD
Worst trade:
-6.84 USD
Gross Profit:
76.27 USD (7 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.89 USD (11 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (15.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.24 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
17.47%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
33 (48.53%)
Short Trades:
35 (51.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.65
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
5.87 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-33.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.35 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-4.65%
Annual Forecast:
-56.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.62 USD
Maximal:
41.62 USD (20.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.77% (41.54 USD)
By Equity:
4.45% (7.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|22
|USDJPY
|18
|EURUSD
|18
|EURJPY
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-7
|USDJPY
|-9
|EURUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|-23
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-479
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|643
|EURJPY
|-2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.24 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.29 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 73
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 174
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.84 × 6691
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.98 × 4561
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.09 × 34
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.16 × 158
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
I trade EURUSD, GBPSUD, USDJPY, EURJPY.
100% of my trading is done with EA.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
158
USD
USD
29
100%
68
19%
17%
0.64
-0.61
USD
USD
21%
1:500