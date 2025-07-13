SignalsSections
Tetsushi O-nishi

Tiger Neon

Tetsushi O-nishi
0 reviews
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
13 (19.11%)
Loss Trades:
55 (80.88%)
Best trade:
16.24 USD
Worst trade:
-6.84 USD
Gross Profit:
76.27 USD (7 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.89 USD (11 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (15.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.24 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
17.47%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
33 (48.53%)
Short Trades:
35 (51.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.65
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
5.87 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-33.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.35 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-4.65%
Annual Forecast:
-56.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.62 USD
Maximal:
41.62 USD (20.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.77% (41.54 USD)
By Equity:
4.45% (7.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 22
USDJPY 18
EURUSD 18
EURJPY 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -7
USDJPY -9
EURUSD -2
EURJPY -23
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -479
USDJPY -1.3K
EURUSD 643
EURJPY -2.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.24 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real10
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.29 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 73
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 174
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.84 × 6691
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.98 × 4561
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
Exness-MT5Real5
1.09 × 34
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.16 × 158
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
42 more...
I trade EURUSD, GBPSUD, USDJPY, EURJPY.
100% of my trading is done with EA.
No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 09:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 13:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.15 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 22:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.07 13:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.02 04:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 20:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 18:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 08:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 06:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
