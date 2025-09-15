- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
9 (18.75%)
Loss Trades:
39 (81.25%)
Best trade:
4.04 USD
Worst trade:
-2.96 USD
Gross Profit:
10.20 USD (1 231 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57.46 USD (6 021 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (6.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.85 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.61
Trading activity:
15.08%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
28 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
20 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.18
Expected Payoff:
-0.98 USD
Average Profit:
1.13 USD
Average Loss:
-1.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-18.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.82 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-5.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
54.07 USD
Maximal:
54.07 USD (18.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.01% (54.03 USD)
By Equity:
1.03% (2.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|8
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-26
|EURUSD
|-13
|USDJPY
|-8
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-2.3K
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.04 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 73
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.31 × 13
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 172
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.84 × 6598
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.92 × 4481
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.00 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.09 × 34
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.17 × 157
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
Forex Duck EA Live Performance EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY
