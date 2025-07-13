- Growth
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
36 (47.36%)
Loss Trades:
40 (52.63%)
Best trade:
120.06 USD
Worst trade:
-64.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 123.61 USD (113 915 pips)
Gross Loss:
-678.85 USD (66 958 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (147.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.96 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
22.15%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
52 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
24 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
5.85 USD
Average Profit:
31.21 USD
Average Loss:
-16.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-144.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.04 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
39.21%
Annual Forecast:
475.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
257.33 USD (33.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.03% (257.25 USD)
By Equity:
8.29% (61.24 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.06 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
Performance of Gold Crab Robot (EA).
Trading on XAUUSD pair.
