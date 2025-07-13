SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Crab Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi

Gold Crab Robot

Tetsushi O-nishi
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
1 / 768 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 148%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
36 (47.36%)
Loss Trades:
40 (52.63%)
Best trade:
120.06 USD
Worst trade:
-64.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 123.61 USD (113 915 pips)
Gross Loss:
-678.85 USD (66 958 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (147.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.96 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
22.15%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
52 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
24 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
5.85 USD
Average Profit:
31.21 USD
Average Loss:
-16.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-144.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.04 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
39.21%
Annual Forecast:
475.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
257.33 USD (33.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.03% (257.25 USD)
By Equity:
8.29% (61.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 445
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.06 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Performance of Gold Crab Robot (EA).
Trading on XAUUSD pair.
No reviews
2025.12.19 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 20:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 00:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 16:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Crab Robot
30 USD per month
148%
1
768
USD
745
USD
31
100%
76
47%
22%
1.65
5.85
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.